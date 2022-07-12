How to play and sign up for the Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta

With the “flight” for Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta getting delayed by a couple of days, players have another chance to sign up for the testing period. The shooter’s campaign was one of the many features loved by new players and franchise veterans alike, and the co-op mode was one of its most anticipated updates.

Brian Jarrard @ske7ch PSA: The team is still working on our upcoming #HaloInfinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our "target was the week of July 11", many sites reported it simply as "starting July 11." Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today. (1/3) PSA: The team is still working on our upcoming #HaloInfinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our "target was the week of July 11", many sites reported it simply as "starting July 11." Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today. (1/3)

Many were of the opinion that 343 Industries should have introduced the co-op feature during the game's launch last year. However, that was not the case, and the new feature will officially go live on August 2022.

With players still having a chance to sign up for beta access, today’s guide will go over the steps required to try out the test flight for Halo Infinite's co-op campaign.

Signing up for the Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta

To be able to try out the beta, Halo Infinite fans will need to be a part of the Halo Insider program. Launched by 343 Industries in conjunction with Microsoft back in 2018, it was introduced to test updates as well as try out new fixes for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Initially called the “MCC Insider Program,” the Insider program soon became a PBE server for the franchise and was renamed in 2021, when it was once again used to test Halo Infinite's multiplayer.

While signing up for the beta is free, it is important to keep in mind that players will need to have access to the retail version of the shooter’s campaign. They will be able to do so via the following methods:

Directly purchase the game

Have an active Xbox or PC pass subscription model

Once the requisites are met, players will then need to follow the steps as listed below:

Make their way to the Halo Insider homepage and then select the join Halo Insider button, where they will get the prompt to sign in with their Microsoft account.

Upon signing in with the Microsoft account they use for Halo Infinite, they will need to go through the confidentiality statement and agree to all the clauses presented to them

Head over to the Preferences tab. Enter and verify their email address, time zone, flighting availability, as well as the platform and game preferences.

Under the Console Flighting section, opt into the available option and enter the information about their Xbox; however, this is for the console users. PC users will need to go to the PC flights section and enter the information of their system there.

Click on save, which automatically submit the player's request to be part of the title's beta.

When choosing their game preference, players are advised to select the modes as listed below:

Campaign

Campaign co-op

Social multiplayer

Doing so during the submission process will significantly improve their chances of getting selected for the flight test.

