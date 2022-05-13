Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves event Interference: Date, challenges, rewards, and more

Interference is the first limited-time event in Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves. The event kicked off with the launch of the latest season and brought a 10-tier event pass filled with rewards.
Halo Infinite is the latest iteration of the iconic franchise. The game perfectly blends in fun physics-based movement with satisfying responsive gunplay.
Season 2 Lone Wolves brings a slew of content, including three new game modes, two new maps, and a new battle pass. The season also brings new events, the first of which is the Interference. Let’s take a look at the event, including the challenges and rewards.
When will the Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Interference event end?
Interference is the first event in the Season 2 roadmap. The event kicked off on May 3, with the launch of Season 2, and will conclude on May 16. The two-week-long event is currently in its second week. However, it will be returning in the future, similar to Fracture: Tenrai in Season 1, which ran for a total of six weeks and brought many amazing items, including the Yoroi Samurai armor coat.
Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Interference event challenges and how to complete
Halo Infinite Season 2 introduced a new game mode, Last Man Standing. The game mode blends in battle royal elements with deathmatch gameplay. Each player spawns with five lives and a level one weapon. As they face other opponents, they gather XP points, which can be used to upgrade their weapons.
The Interference event pass can be progressed by completing different challenges in the Last Man Standing mode. The player can always find an active challenge in the challenge menu. With that being said, the challenges for Interference are as follows:
- Earn cumulative player score in Last Spartan Standing matches (2500) - 200 XP
- Kill an enemy Spartan from behind with a melee attack in Last Spartan Standing (1) - 300 XP
- Earn cumulative player score in Last Spartan Standing matches (5000) - 350 XP
- Complete Last Spartan Standing matches (2) - 300 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans in Last Spartan Standing (10) - 300 XP
- Earn cumulative player score in Last Spartan Standing matches (10000) - 400 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Last Spartan Standing (5) - 300 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans with a melee attack in Last Spartan Standing (10) - 350 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Last Spartan Standing (10) - 350 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Last Spartan Standing (25) - 400 XP
Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Interference event pass rewards
While Interference does not bring a new armor core like Yoroi, it brings a slew of armor customizations, along with weapon coating, AI color, and stance. That being said, here's a look at the Halo Infinite Interference Event Pass:
- Tier 1: Iratus Backdrop
- Tier 2: Castor's Keeper AI Color
- Tier 3: Safety Off Stance
- Tier 4: Onyx Timberwolf MK50 Sidekick Weapon Coating
- Tier 5: Shikari Helmet
- Tier 6: AAP/KARD Plate Chest
- Tier 7: UA/Type PTL Knee Pads
- Tier 8: Onyx Timberwolf S7 Sniper Weapon Coating
- Tier 9: Wulfenite Eyes Visor
- Tier 10: TAS[2]/Patternwolf Helmet Attachment
Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer is available on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and the Windows Store. The campaign is available on the Game Pass or in addition to the multiplayer.