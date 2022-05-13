Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves event Interference: Date, challenges, rewards, and more

Interference is the first limited-time event in Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves. The event kicked off with the launch of the latest season and brought a 10-tier event pass filled with rewards.

Halo Infinite is the latest iteration of the iconic franchise. The game perfectly blends in fun physics-based movement with satisfying responsive gunplay.

Season 2 Lone Wolves brings a slew of content, including three new game modes, two new maps, and a new battle pass. The season also brings new events, the first of which is the Interference. Let’s take a look at the event, including the challenges and rewards.

When will the Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Interference event end?

Interference is the first event in the Season 2 roadmap. The event kicked off on May 3, with the launch of Season 2, and will conclude on May 16. The two-week-long event is currently in its second week. However, it will be returning in the future, similar to Fracture: Tenrai in Season 1, which ran for a total of six weeks and brought many amazing items, including the Yoroi Samurai armor coat.

Halo @Halo



🟣 Twitch.tv/Halo

YouTube.com/Halo Tomorrow, join us for a #HaloInfinite Community Playdate at 12PM PT in the Interference Event! As always, Ice Unicorn rewards are up for grabs when you match us in with us. Will you be the Last Spartan Standing? Tomorrow, join us for a #HaloInfinite Community Playdate at 12PM PT in the Interference Event! As always, Ice Unicorn rewards are up for grabs when you match us in with us. Will you be the Last Spartan Standing?📺🟣 Twitch.tv/Halo📺🔴 YouTube.com/Halo https://t.co/Y9aXyYYrQo

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Interference event challenges and how to complete

Halo Infinite Season 2 introduced a new game mode, Last Man Standing. The game mode blends in battle royal elements with deathmatch gameplay. Each player spawns with five lives and a level one weapon. As they face other opponents, they gather XP points, which can be used to upgrade their weapons.

Halo @Halo



How much progress have you made in the Interference Event Pass so far? Send your foes to meet their maker on Breaker.How much progress have you made in the Interference Event Pass so far? #HaloLoneWolves Send your foes to meet their maker on Breaker. How much progress have you made in the Interference Event Pass so far? #HaloLoneWolves https://t.co/CcSAiC6mTA

The Interference event pass can be progressed by completing different challenges in the Last Man Standing mode. The player can always find an active challenge in the challenge menu. With that being said, the challenges for Interference are as follows:

Earn cumulative player score in Last Spartan Standing matches (2500) - 200 XP

Kill an enemy Spartan from behind with a melee attack in Last Spartan Standing (1) - 300 XP

Earn cumulative player score in Last Spartan Standing matches (5000) - 350 XP

Complete Last Spartan Standing matches (2) - 300 XP

Kill enemy Spartans in Last Spartan Standing (10) - 300 XP

Earn cumulative player score in Last Spartan Standing matches (10000) - 400 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Last Spartan Standing (5) - 300 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with a melee attack in Last Spartan Standing (10) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Last Spartan Standing (10) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Last Spartan Standing (25) - 400 XP

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Interference event pass rewards

While Interference does not bring a new armor core like Yoroi, it brings a slew of armor customizations, along with weapon coating, AI color, and stance. That being said, here's a look at the Halo Infinite Interference Event Pass:

Tier 1: Iratus Backdrop

Tier 2: Castor's Keeper AI Color

Tier 3: Safety Off Stance

Tier 4: Onyx Timberwolf MK50 Sidekick Weapon Coating

Tier 5: Shikari Helmet

Tier 6: AAP/KARD Plate Chest

Tier 7: UA/Type PTL Knee Pads

Tier 8: Onyx Timberwolf S7 Sniper Weapon Coating

Tier 9: Wulfenite Eyes Visor

Tier 10: TAS[2]/Patternwolf Helmet Attachment

Halo @Halo Lone Wolves, report in! How's your progress on the free Event Pass for Interference progressing so far? Lone Wolves, report in! How's your progress on the free Event Pass for Interference progressing so far? https://t.co/74yxvJP9I7

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer is available on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and the Windows Store. The campaign is available on the Game Pass or in addition to the multiplayer.

