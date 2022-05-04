How to obtain the EAGLESTRIKE Armor Core in Halo Infinite Season 2

Halo Infinite just got a fresh supply of new content with season 2 Lone Wolves, and fans seem to be enjoying some of the new game modes that the shooter has to offer.

While there was a growing sense of disappointment with the first season, the new update, along with new cosmetics, game modes, and maps, will aim to retain the healthy player base that it saw in the initial months of its launch.

One of the most anticipated events of the season that fans are looking forward to is the Fracture: Entrenched event. Many in the community consider it to be a step above Fracture: Tenrai in terms of rewards.

The highlight of the event will be the EAGLESTRIKE armor core that players can get their hands on once they participate in the event. Lone Wolves has a lot in-store for returning players and will hopefully help the game be as popular as it once was.

Obtaining the EAGLESTRIKE Armor Core in Halo Infinite Season 2

The EAGLESTRIKE Armor Core is something that players can get their hands on in Halo Infinite’s Season 2 quite easily.

The cosmetic is inspired by the “industrial brutality of early twentieth-century trench warfare” and very aptly plays into the seasonal theme of Lone Wolves. Much like the RAKSHASA core, EAGLESTRIKE boasts a rather rough esthetic and is the second “canon-adjacent” Fracture armor core in Halo Infinite.

The cosmetic item will be available for free in the Event Pass for Season 2’s Fracture: Entrenched, and players will be able to get their hands on it by just participating in the event.

The Steampunk-styled customization of the core sets itself apart, and many players will be looking to equip it in the game as soon as they obtain it.

The Fracture: Entrenched event is expected to officially kick off on May 24, 2022, and its first week is expected to last until May 30, 2022. While 343 Industries are yet to announce specific dates for the other weeks for the event, Halo Infinite data miners and leakers suggest the following time frames:

Week 1 – May 24 – May 30 (Confirmed)

Week 2 – June 14 – June 20 (Leak)

Week 3 – July 5 – July 11 (Leak)

Week 4 – August 16 – August 22 (Leak)

Week 5 – Unknown

Week 6 – Unknown

The EAGLESTRIKE Armor Core will be free to claim, and players will be able to obtain it when week one of the Fracture: Entrenched event goes live.

