Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves patch notes - New maps, modes, battle pass, and more

343 Industries have officially launched Season 2 of Halo Infinite, titled Lone Wolves. The new season brings a new battle pass, new maps, new game modes, and events for players to participate in and earn rewards.

When it launched late last year, Halo Infinite, the latest iteration of Xbox’s iconic first-person shooter, took the world by storm.

The title perfectly balanced arcade physics-based movement with fun and satisfying gunplay to deliver an amazing title. Paired with the free-to-play multiplayer model, it easily attracted a slew of players to jump right in.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/LoneWolvesLaun… We always have room for another wolf. Season 2 of Halo Infinite, Lone Wolves has officially arrived! Dive in with a brand-new Battle Pass, game modes, and maps! #HaloLoneWolves We always have room for another wolf. Season 2 of Halo Infinite, Lone Wolves has officially arrived! Dive in with a brand-new Battle Pass, game modes, and maps! #HaloLoneWolves🐺 aka.ms/LoneWolvesLaun… https://t.co/ubAVNeexUw

However, soon after, the biggest lacking of the title came forward. While Halo Infinite was pitched as a live service model, it lacked the content to retain the player base. Furthermore, it was missing iconic game modes like co-op campaign and forge at launch.

While Halo Infinite Season does not bring a co-op campaign or forge at launch, it does bring some new modes, a couple of new maps, and a slew of new customization for players to jump right in.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - New Battle Pass and Narrative Sequence

Season 2 introduces a new 100-tier Battle Pass with up to 180 rewards. Purchasing the Premium Battle Pass is required to earn all rewards and 1,000 Halo Credits, but all players will be able to unlock free tiers that include rewards like Challenge Swaps, armor pieces, and the all-new Lone Wolves armor core: RAKSHASA.

Halo Support @HaloSupport #HaloInfinite Season 2 is now available for download on all platforms! Download this update to connect to online services like multiplayer and customization. Patch notes breaking down the new content, balance changes, and bug fixes can be found at aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUp… #HaloInfinite Season 2 is now available for download on all platforms! Download this update to connect to online services like multiplayer and customization. Patch notes breaking down the new content, balance changes, and bug fixes can be found at aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUp…. https://t.co/ppXd9soaaY

In addition to this new Battle Pass, Season 2 introduces a unique story experience for Halo Infinite. When first accessing the Season 2 menu, players will be able to watch an all-new cinematic.

This cinematic can be viewed again later by using the shortcut button listed in the help bar near the bottom of the Season 2 menu.

Spartans wearing customization items from Season 2: Lone Wolves. (Image by Xbox, Halo Infinite)

Battle Pass Switching

Players who have purchased the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1, Heroes of Reach, and have not yet completed it will be able to re-equip it and unlock any previously locked tiers during Season 2.

To change which Battle Pass is equipped, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Season 2 menu. This can be done from the main menu by selecting or using the shortcut listed within the Season 2 tile in the top right corner. Select the Switch Battle Pass button below the Battle Pass tile on the left side of the menu. On the Battle Pass Switcher menu, use the checkbox below the Battle Pass tiles to equip the preferred Battle Pass.

For players who did not complete the Season 1 Battle Pass previously and do not currently own Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, it can be purchased from the Battle Pass Switcher menu or the Shop menu.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - Upcoming Events

Lone Wolves Narrative Events - Interference & Alpha Pack

Season 2 will feature two separate Lone Wolves events. These narrative events will each last two weeks and feature different 10-item Event Passes.

Interference will be active May 3-15, 2022.

Alpha Pack will be active July 19 - August 1, 2022.

To earn items in either Event Pass, players must complete Event Challenges while the event is active. Event Challenges can be identified by the orange banner icon visible by the Challenge's name. These challenges will often require players to complete matches or perform certain actions in the event playlist. Event Challenges cannot be completed in Custom Games or non-Event playlists.

Both the Interference and Alpha Pack event playlists consist of a single map and mode combination: the new Last Spartan Standing game mode on the new Big Team Battle (BTB) map, Breaker.

When these events are not active, both Last Spartan Standing and Breaker will be available in matchmaking and Custom Games.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - Fracture: Entrenched

Season 2's Fracture event will provide players with multiple weeklong opportunities to complete Event Challenges in the new Land Grab mode and earn up to 30 free customization items. More details on the Land Grab mode variant can be found below or in the "Season 2: Modes Preview" blog.

Like the Lone Wolves event above, these customization items can only be earned by completing Event Challenges while the event is active.

At the core of this event's free customization items is the new armor core: EAGLESTRIKE. This armor core can be unlocked for free by completing Event Challenges, and all other armor pieces earned via the Entrenched Event Pass are exclusive to this armor core.

This event will run six times throughout Season 2, with the first window being May 24-30, 2022. Stay tuned to the News section of Halo Waypoint for the latest updates on in-game events.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - New Multiplayer Game Modes

Last Spartan Standing

In this free-for-all (FFA) experience, 12 players spawn with a confined loadout and 5 respawns. Once a player runs out of respawns and can no longer participate, they can either spectate or leave the match without penalty.

During the Interference and Alpha Pack events, Last Spartan Standing will only be available on the new BTB map, Breaker. When these events are not active, Last Spartan Standing will have a standalone playlist that features all BTB maps.

Please note that when leaving a Last Spartan Standing session before it ends, some Challenges will not update until that match ends. If you left a match early due to being eliminated, it may take several minutes for that match to end and your Challenge progress to update.

Similar to other FFA playlists, Last Spartan Standing has a max Fireteam limit of 1 player. Players will not be able to matchmake in this playlist with friends in their lobby. Last Spartan Standing is available in Custom Games for groups of players who would like to play together.

Key image for Last Spartan Standing. (Image by Xbox, Halo Infinite)

Game mode rules:

This new free-for-all (FFA) mode pits 12 players against one another on Big Team Battle maps. Each player has five respawns per match, and can level up to new weapon loadouts by gaining a Personal Score.

Personal Score is earned by killing enemies, earning assists, and collecting eliminated players' AI. When an enemy's AI is available for collection, a "Bonus XP" waypoint is visible for all players in the match. Capturing AI awards more Personal Scores than any other action in the mode.

Once enough Personal Score has been gained, a prompt will appear on-screen to Level Up the equipped weapon loadout. These weapon loadouts unlock in the following order:

Level 1: Disruptor and Sidekick pistol

Level 2: Mangler and Disruptor

Level 3: Assault Rifle and Mangler

Level 4: Commando Rifle and Assault Rifle

Level 5: Bulldog Shotgun and Commando Rifle

Level 6: Battle Rifle and Bulldog Shotgun

In addition, a Danger Zone will begin closing in on the map once five minutes have passed or when all players are out of respawns. Staying in this Danger Zone will damage players, so it's important to keep moving toward the center of the Zone.

The match will end when all enemies are out of respawns and one Spartan is left standing. Players who have used all five of their respawns before the match ends can leave the session without penalty or continue spectating the match.

King of the Hill (KOTH)

KOTH is available in Ranked Arena, Quick Play, Bot Bootcamp, a dedicated King of the Hill playlist, and Custom Games.

In Ranked Arena matches, Hill locations follow a strict sequence on each map. In non-Ranked matches, however, the first Hill will always appear in the same spot on each map while later Hill locations are randomized.

Key image for King of the Hill. (Image by Xbox, Halo Infinite)

Game mode rules:

In King of the Hill, two teams of four players race to gain control of a neutral zone on the map. This neutral zone is known as the Hill. When the Hill is captured, the capturing team receives a point and a new Hill will appear somewhere else on the map.

Capturing a Hill requires a team to fill its Capture Meter. Each team has its Capture Meter which will begin to fill when a player enters the Hill's zone. If an enemy enters the Hill while it is being captured, it will become "contested" and neither team's capture bar will fill. All enemies in the Hill must be eliminated before capturing can resume. If all team members leave the Hill before their Capture Meter is filled, the Hill will remain "owned" by that team but quickly decay back to a neutral zone.

In Custom Games, "classic" scoring can be enabled for KOTH. This option will reward points over time rather than rewarding points when the Capture Meter is filled.

Land Grab

Land Grab's debut is tied to Season 2's Fracture event, Entrenched, and will first be available in matchmaking when this recurring event launches on May 24th, 2022. After its debut, it will appear in matchmaking again as a rotational playlist, in Custom Games and be available during the Fracture event, Entrenched.

Key image for Land Grab. (Image by Xbox, Halo Infinite)

Game mode rules:

Similar to the King of the Hill mode, Land Grab pits two teams of four players to capture neutral zones. The key differences in Land Grab are that there are 3 neutral zones active at a time and the goal is a quick capture of each, rather than maintaining control over time.

To capture a neutral zone in Land Grab, players will need to have uncontested control of the zone for just a few seconds. Once that zone has been captured, it is no longer available for capture, and the capturing team scores a point. Once all three active zones are captured, a new set of three neutral zones will appear on the map and teams must race to capture them before the other team can.

When one or both teams are one point away from winning the match, the number of active zones will reduce to drive more players towards the same zone(s).

New Rotating Playlists

In addition to the new modes listed above, several new playlists will begin to rotate in and out of Halo Infinite's matchmaking. The first rotational playlist of the season is Rumble Pit. Replacing Free-For-All (FFA) Slayer, Rumble Pit is an FFA playlist with more mode variants to create more FFA gameplay variety.

For example, the following variants will be included in Rumble Pit:

Ninja Slayer: Infinite ammo Energy Swords and Grappleshot loadouts, with only Grappleshots and Power Equipment on-map.

Vampireball: In this Oddball mode, the Skull carrier is no longer nerfed—instead, the Skull is a one-hit kill and has 50% Shield Vampirism.

Rocket Repulsors: Infinite ammo Rocket Launchers and Repulsor loadouts, with only Repulsors and Power Equipment on the map.

Attrition

Attrition, which debuted in Season 1's Cyber Showdown event, is also now available in the Quick Play and Bot Bootcamp playlists as well as Custom Games.

Game mode rules:

Two teams of four players face off in classic Slayer fashion, however, the teams have a shared pool of respawns. Once that pool of respawns has been depleted, downed players will drop their Personal AI. Teammates can use the dropped AI to revive downed players while enemies can use the dropped AI to eliminate players.

Players must work together across multiple rounds to ensure they can eliminate the enemy team first.

If the round continues long enough, a Danger Zone will begin to close in on the map. Players caught outside of the Danger Zone will begin taking damage.

Elimination, a variant of Attrition in which the shared pool of respawns is disabled, will be available later in Season 2 as a rotating playlist.

The "Medic!" Achievement, which is unlocked by reviving three allies in Elimination or Attrition, can now be unlocked in both Custom Games and matchmaking.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - New Multiplayer Maps

Big Team Battle: Breaker

Featuring two bases at either end of a long center lane, this Banished ship-breaking yard offers great sightlines for snipers and high-intensity getaways for Warthog drivers. Breaker's central lane is also home to a large laser that moves across a central pit.

Breaker is available in the Big Team Battle (BTB) matchmaking playlist, the Last Spartan Standing matchmaking playlist, and Custom Games.

Screenshot of a Warthog approaching Breaker's dynamic laser. (Image by Xbox, Halo Infinite)

Arena: Catalyst

This overgrown Forerunner structure, with its multiple waterfalls and expansive vistas, is perfect for fast-paced Arena action. A light bridge connecting the two sides is also home to a Power Equipment spawn, but be careful not to fall off and disrupt the passing Sentinels.

Catalyst is available in most Arena matchmaking playlists, including Ranked Arena, and Custom Games.

Screenshot of Spartans battling on Catalyst. (Image by Xbox, Halo Infinite)

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - Big Team Battle (BTB) Announcer Changes

The Arena multiplayer announcer, voiced by Jeff Steitzer, will now call out medals earned during BTB matches. Commander Agryna will continue to provide strategic game mode oversight.

This change to Halo Infinite was inspired by player feedback. Visit the Halo Waypoint forums to provide feedback and meet other Halo players. Feedback shared on the Halo Waypoint forums may be shared with Halo Infinite developers.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - Motion Tracker Changes in Multiplayer

The Motion Tracker has a new "edge" functionality in non-Ranked matchmaking playlists. The edge reveals the general direction of players who are sprinting, shooting, or operating vehicles just outside of the Motion Tracker's range.

The inside of the Motion Tracker will continue to detect walking, sprinting, shooting, and operating vehicles as precise blips.

In Arena modes, the Motion Tracker will show precise blips for enemies up to 18m away, and the edge functionality will reveal players who are up to 30m away. In Big Team Battle, the Motion Tracker's max distance is 24m, with the edge functionality reaching out to 40m.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - Endless Weapon Drills

All Weapon Drills in the Academy now have an endless variant, meaning they do not have a timer or scoreboard. These Drills can be used to improve your mastery of the weapon sandbox or to fine-tune your aiming controls.

Like the addition of the multiplayer announcer to BTB, this tier of Weapon Drills was inspired by player feedback. Thank you to all players who provided feedback in the Halo Waypoint forums and elsewhere!

First-person perspective of a player in the VK78 Commando Weapon Drill. (Image by Xbox, Halo Infinite)

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - Improved Bot Behavior

Various improvements have been made to bot behavior:

Bots will now jump into allies' vehicles as either passengers or gunners.

Bots are now more capable of completing objectives in game modes such as Capture the Flag (CTF) and Strongholds.

In Academy's Training Mode, multiple new toggles and options have been added to finetune bot behavior on a per-skill basis. Adjustable skills include movement, aiming, equipment usage, grenade usage, etc.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - New Player Outline Options

The opacity and thickness of player outlines can now be adjusted. This includes the ability to disable outlines entirely. Changing these options will apply to enemies and allies in multiplayer and Academy modes.

These settings can be adjusted in the User Interface (UI) tab of the Settings menu in-game.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves - New Target Frame Rate Options For Xbox Series X|S Consoles

Xbox Series S consoles now support a 120hz refresh option. Xbox Series X now supports a 30Hz refresh option.

These options can be adjusted in the Video tab of the Settings menu. More details about enabling the 120Hz refresh option in Halo Infinite can be found in the "How to Enable Graphics Quality Mode for Halo Infinite.

Known Issue: Selecting a Target Frame Rate of 30Hz will work as expected on Xbox Series X|S consoles. However, gameplay will revert to 60Hz after the next relaunch of Halo Infinite.

Workaround: To maintain the 30Hz cap, the Target Frame Rate option will need to be set to 60Hz and then back to 30Hz every time the game is launched.

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and the Windows Store. Players can jump right into the free-to-play multiplier or the campaign.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar