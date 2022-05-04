How to obtain the RAKSHASA Armor Core in Halo Infinite season 2

Halo Infinite’s Season 2 is finally live, and fans have had a blast experiencing everything new that 343 Industries has brought with it the latest update. There is so much for fans to look forward to this season, from new game modes to new cosmetics and a battle pass.

As the season is called Lone Wolves, Spartans will get to enjoy cosmetics that revolve around this same theme. The battle pass rewards are tailor-made for the theme. Players will be able to get their hands on some unique rewards from the various tiers as they look to complete daily and weekly missions and challenges.

Halo @Halo Report in, Spartans! How's Season 2 of Halo Infinite treating you so far? #HaloLoneWolves Report in, Spartans! How's Season 2 of Halo Infinite treating you so far? #HaloLoneWolves https://t.co/UvklmhpIsy

The Halo Infinite season 2 battle pass will run until November 7, 2022. Hence, players will have a lot of time to obtain all the rewards.

The Lone Wolves offers over 100 rewards for players to collect, one of which is the RAKSHASA Armor Core that many in the community are falling in love with.

Obtaining the RAKSHASA Armor Core in Halo Infinite season 2

Halo @Halo It's time to go hunting, Spartans. Season 2's first event, Interference, is now officially live! Dive in with the free event pass and take your place among the wolves. #HaloLoneWolves It's time to go hunting, Spartans. Season 2's first event, Interference, is now officially live! Dive in with the free event pass and take your place among the wolves. #HaloLoneWolves https://t.co/IAQnS2NWiJ

Halo Infinite players will be able to obtain the RAKSHASA Armor Core quite quickly in season 2. As part of the battle pass reward system, the cosmetic is obtainable just by playing the game and completing the shooter's various weekly and daily challenges.

The cosmetic is a part of battle pass tier 6 and unlocks with the additional reward of an XP boost. As a part of Halo Infinite’s season 2 battle pass, the RAKSHASA Armor Core will epitomize the ‘Lone Wolves’ theme of the season and boast a worn-out and patched esthetic appeal.

The cosmetic will look like they were scrapped together, with parts shown to be damaged or excessively worn out, and were discarded by the UNSC and the Banished.

Compared to previous season’s MARK VII and MARK V [B] armor cores which were part of the battle pass rewards last season, RAKSHASA has a rather rough and battle-manufactured appeal. The MARK VII and MARK V were sleek and more sophisticated in design.

The RAKSHASA also comes adorned with trophies that may evoke a sense of nostalgia among long-term Halo veterans. It comes with adornments like the Skullbearer Trophy, which features Sabgheili's skill affixed on the armor’s shoulder pauldron.

Edited by Srijan Sen