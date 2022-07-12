“Apologies to folks who expected the flight today”: Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign beta gets delayed

Halo Infinite’s highly anticipated co-op campaign mode will face another delay, as its release date has been pushed back to sometime later this week or next week.

The beta flight for network co-op was initially expected to drop on July 11, 2022. However, 343 Industries have officially stated that this will not be the case.

Brian Jarrard @ske7ch PSA: The team is still working on our upcoming #HaloInfinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our "target was the week of July 11", many sites reported it simply as "starting July 11." Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today. (1/3) PSA: The team is still working on our upcoming #HaloInfinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our "target was the week of July 11", many sites reported it simply as "starting July 11." Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today. (1/3)

In a recent tweet, Community Director Brian Jarrard put out a tweet explaining the situation and mentioned:

“PSA: The team is still working on our upcoming Halo Infinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our "target was the week of July 11", many sites reported it simply as "starting July 11." Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today.”

Jarrard went on to explain that the development team had run into some unresolved problems, due to which the flight that was expected yesterday would be delayed.

Even with this delay, 343 Industries maintains that the co-op campaign mode for the shooter will still officially go live in August.

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign beta to start in a few days

Brian Jarrard @ske7ch Flighting is fluid as the process entails discovering issues in initial rings and resolving them before expanding to a larger audience. A few issues were discovered in our current flight ring and the team is working to address. (2/3) Flighting is fluid as the process entails discovering issues in initial rings and resolving them before expanding to a larger audience. A few issues were discovered in our current flight ring and the team is working to address. (2/3)

When talking about some of the issues that the development team was facing, the community manager mentioned the problems in their current flight ring. A flight is an early version of a game update that a select group of players can test. He stated in a tweet:

“Flighting is fluid as the process entails discovering issues in initial rings and resolving them before expanding to a larger audience. A few issues were discovered in our current flight ring and the team is working to address.”

He continued:

“Apologies to folks who expected the flight today - we're eager to get this into your hands but we also want to ensure it's a positive and worthwhile flight experience. Still targeting this week but it’s day by day as work continues. Ty for your patience and understanding.”

The Halo Infinite co-op campaign mode is something that new players and franchise veterans have been asking for ever since the game's launch last year. While many in the community felt that 343 Industries’ latest title should have been launched with the feature, this was not the case, and the developers planned to introduce it at a later date.

With the flight getting delayed for beta access, players will just have to wait some time longer to try out the upcoming feature, which has been an iconic mode in previous franchise entries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far