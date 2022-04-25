"They were reticent to hire Bungie people": Halo community reacts to developer claiming 343 Industries' bias at hiring

The Halo series hasn't been at a great place in recent times, with Infinite not doing as well as expected. Much dissatisfaction among fans has been over how 343 Industries has executed the project so far.

Several members have complained that the development being done by the current developers is weaker than the games put out by Bungie.

A fresh set of news has emerged from a developer who has stated that following the split, there was a tendency of 343 Industries to perhaps not acquire anyone from Bungie. It has also been revealed that following Halo Combat Evolved, Bungie no longer wanted to continue with the franchise.

Halo is one of the most decorated gaming series, with several titles under its wings. Bungie gave birth to the series, also known for games like Destiny 2.

Since then, there has been a change in leadership, with Microsoft handing over the task to 343 Industries. While the work done by the current developers has been decent, a lot more could have been done according to the community.

Former Bungie developer reveals that 343 Industries was reluctant to hire them for Halo projects

The fresh set of news comes on the back of a Twitter interaction posted in the Halo subreddit. The screengrab showed a person asking about what had happened to developer Paul Russel when he tried to apply at 343 Industries. Russel responded that he had found 343 Industries to be a bit reticent about hiring somebody from Bungie.

He also added that his presentation wasn't the best and that 343 Industries may have wanted to go for fresh minds. This happened after Bungie decided not to continue with making new Halo games after Combat Evolved. This news led to several members of the community expressing their opinions.

Based on Russel's response, one fan expressed that it appeared that nobody wanted to do a Halo game anymore.

Another fan commented that Bungie not wanting to do any more games in the series might not be true. It could be the case that some personnel didn't want to continue, but there was a clear desire, as evident by the games that were later made.

Some disowned the claim of no interest given the quality of Combat Evolved and games later down the line.

One fan was confused as they failed to understand the need for 343 Industries to make so many changes.

While the person understands that 343 Industries didn't want to look like copycats, they might have done more than what was warranted.

For some, the decisions taken by the executives at 343 Industries were just stupid, and they will never understand why such actions were taken.

Another Halo fan believes that it's pretty terrible that 343 Industries has tried to reinvent the series on their own terms. Yet, people still talk about the legacy left behind by Bungie with their work.

One fan recalled how there was a time when 343 Industries was hailed as saviors after Bungie had reportedly given up on the series.

One fan finds it quite strange that despite the bold attempts to change the traditional method, 343 Industries go back on their decision when something goes wrong.

Instead, they could try hard to make their own beliefs work rather than give up on them.

343 Industries have tried to leave their mark on the Halo series, with Infinite being their latest try. However, it has failed to recreate the impact that Bungie had generated with their work.

However, they still have the chance to make a strong comeback and make Infinite the game that helps the developers build a reputation. But the task won't be easy, especially after the original ideas haven't flourished.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar