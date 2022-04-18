Bungie is soon setting up Destiny 2 for an animated series 

There is no doubt that Destiny 2 will be taking a new route after being acquired by Sony. With an already stable seasonal system alongside expansions every year, things are now bound to be heading in the right direction after The Witch Queen's release.

Jimmie Myers @jimmiemyers



Our offices are currently being rebuilt, including our internal mocap stage. This is a great time to come help shape the future of mocap at an amazing studio, on some very exciting projects.



careers.bungie.com/jobs/4015738/s… We’re hiring a Sr. Mocap Specialist at Bungie!Our offices are currently being rebuilt, including our internal mocap stage. This is a great time to come help shape the future of mocap at an amazing studio, on some very exciting projects. We’re hiring a Sr. Mocap Specialist at Bungie! Our offices are currently being rebuilt, including our internal mocap stage. This is a great time to come help shape the future of mocap at an amazing studio, on some very exciting projects.careers.bungie.com/jobs/4015738/s…

After the Year 5 expansion's massive worldwide success, Bungie can now look to diversify into different mediums. Since Destiny 2 is known for its gameplay and challenging puzzles, there are numerous aspects of the story that haven't been explored in-depth.

While the news of Bungie hiring someone to work on a series is not new, there have been quite a few new job listings that hint at the company's accelerated pace and increased focus on multimedia projects.

Destiny 2 going multimedia is a step in the right direction

The story of the Destiny universe has been on the market for almost eight years now. With different races, worlds, and conflicts, it takes a lot of time for someone to truly invest in everything related to the lore. Perhaps even then, some things tend to get left out.

Last year, Bungie held a job listing for the position of Senior Executive Development, which had "TV, Film, and Transmedia" listed under it. This meant that whoever the company was trying to hire was supposed to look over Destiny 2's journey through the multimedia world.

Bungie @Bungie



Most current and future roles will be fully remote eligible in these states with more coming soon!



bung.ie/3JNwWpz Bungie is going digital-first.Most current and future roles will be fully remote eligible in these states with more coming soon! Bungie is going digital-first. Most current and future roles will be fully remote eligible in these states with more coming soon! bung.ie/3JNwWpz https://t.co/Ot43z9tgZm

However, a recent listing shows a vacant position for Senior Producer in Linear Media. This is to produce projects that will help the product extend into TV, films, books, audio, and animation. Based on the listing, the new hire has to handle the following tasks:

Oversee production milestones.

Look at concerns regarding budgets.

Representing Destiny at the "highest quality bar."

Destiny's loyal following is quite well-known in the gaming industry, but taking the franchise to different screens will help expand the playerbase and increase accessibility. While Bungie has been planning to expand the universe for some time, little is known about when a potential series is due.

Picking a story from the Destiny universe is not the toughest job in the world. With enormous settings ranging across different timelines, worlds, and races, players wonder which particular story Bungie will pick to seek the attention of both the community and a mainstream audience.

Edited by Siddharth Satish