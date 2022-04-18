Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 19 to 26): Glassway Nightfall, bonus Nightfall rewards, Master Vow of the Disciple, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen enters its ninth week, and players will be looking forward to numerous new activities as well as old ones.

Bungie has been teasing new content for the upcoming season, including changes to the weapon sandboxes and activity rotators.

Week 9 in Season 16 will bring in one of the toughest Nightfall strikes in the game, The Glassway. In addition, there will be a bonus in the reward drop after the completion of each mission. Players will also be able to participate in the Master variant of the newest raid, Vow of the Disciple.

The following article discusses every upcoming content in week 9 of Season of the Risen and how to easily complete them.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 9 (April 19)

1) Glassway Nightfall

Glassway strike on Europa (Image via Destiny 2)

Glassway is a strike activity that was added with the Beyond Light expansion in Europa.

Considered one of the toughest missions in the game, Glassway throws both Fallen and the Vex at enemies, leading to some of the strongest Champion and Shield types.

The modifiers that players can expect from this strike are as follows:

Arach-No, where Vandals will drop a web mine on their feet after getting defeated.

Match Game for tanky elemental shields against unmatched weapon types.

Typically, loadouts will be locked.

Belmon's Algorithm for increased incoming Void damage. This will be applicable with the Acute Burn modifiers as well.

The Champions that everyone will most likely face are Overload and Barriers, alongside Arc and Solar shields. Upon completion, players will have a chance to gain double rewards, be it normal or Adept.

2) Master Vow of the Disciple

Rhulk encounter in Vow of the Disciple (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting with the April 19 weekly reset, players will be able to encounter Rhulk and Caretaker with a minimum power requirement of 1580 and a seasonal cap of +30.

This will help everyone progress further into the Disciple-Slayer seal, as all four encounters will have separate challenges and loots.

Bungie @Bungie



bung.ie/3ObwEfm This week at Bungie, we talk about Rhulk finding his chill and a new way to enjoy raids and dungeons. This week at Bungie, we talk about Rhulk finding his chill and a new way to enjoy raids and dungeons.bung.ie/3ObwEfm https://t.co/iXdVApvNpO

Four encounters, including Acquisition, Caretaker, Exhibition, and Rhulk, will have power requirements that can be estimated from 1580 to 1600, along with an increase in total health bars and incoming damage from bosses. Typically, the loot table will stay the same except for the variant of each weapon being Adept.

The nature of the Adept weapon from Vow of the Disciple raid is not yet known. However, players are wondering if each stat will be on par with the craftable weapons and enhanced perks.

If everyone can get enhanced perks by crafting in the Enclave, there will be no point in farming the Master raid for Adept weapons.

3) Trials zone capture

Trials of Osiris Lighthouse (Image via Destiny 2)

Zone capture will be back on the upcoming weekend in Trials of Osiris. Players will have to go against each other while trying to claim a zone in a random location on the map.

Each zone in this game mode becomes available for capture after 30 seconds. The first team to capture the zone or eliminate all three players from the opposing team wins.

