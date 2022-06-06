Recent report shows a number of exciting canceled video games including Halo, BloodRayne 3, Batman, and more

A Spanish website recently revealed a number of canceled video games. The list contains the names of multiple big projects that would have undoubtedly excited players had they appeared.

Not all video games coming out of the storyboard make it out to the players. A number of notable games which were conceptualized or even in the early stages of development were dropped or absorbed into another project. There can be various reasons that propel developers to cancel projects.

It could be technical issues or financial constraints that push these titles to mere speculations of what they could have been. Such cancellations are also a cause for intense disappointment among players and fans who had been hoping and expecting, à la Silent Hill and Konami in 2015.

List reveals illustrations from canceled video game projects including a number of big titles

Vandal, a well-known Spanish website, shared in an article that they have found illustrations and concept art of multiple video game projects from the last decade. The video games mentioned sprawl across multiple genres and all of them haven't been identified yet.

There are a few big ones on the list, some of which players are likely to have heard before through speculation, including a Batman game, BloodRayne 3, an Age of Empires reboot, a Ubisoft game set in Asia, a Halo title, and more. The article contends that the Ubisoft game could have been an earlier version of Skull & Bones.

It was rumored among fans that there was a Batman project in the works which was going to be set after Arkham Knight and would have had Damian Wayne as the titular Caped Crusader. He would have taken over the mantle from an aging Bruce Wayne.

The Batman concept art (Image via Jerad S. Marantz/ArtStation)

The images shown in the article are from the artist Jerad S. Marantz. He titled the collection "BATMAN DESIGN for a Cancelled GAME" and featured designs for a futuristic batsuit with a Batman Beyond vibe. It is anyone's guess if this project was connected to the aforementioned rumors, but any missed Batman game is a cause for disappointment among the the Batfans.

It was also revealed that the popular franchise Age of Empires was set to have a reboot before Microsoft decided to go ahead with the fourth sequel, which was released in 2021. Shared by Sasha Beliaev on ArtStation, the image is a pre-production image of what the artist has captioned to be a reboot of the franchise.

Age of Empires Reboot (Image via Sasha Beliaev/ArtStation)

Sasha reportedly worked at Microsoft between 2010 and 2014. The same artist also revealed illustrations from a canceled Halo project.

BloodRayne 3 is another interesting name on the list and one that is sure to bring back some nostalgic memories for many players. The franchise never really hit critical commercial success but had its own dedicated fan following. The hack-and-slash video game even gave rise to films and comic books based on it.

The rights to the franchise were bought a couple of years back by Ziggurat Interactive, who wanted to develop "plans to further explore and expand BloodRayne's already rich universe." An official BloodRayne 3 might finally see the light of day, for better or worse.

From time to time, players come across projects like these that began in earnest but ended up being shelved for multiple reasons. The clamor for a Silent Hill video game is going strong even now, with players hopeful to see an announcement in the upcoming Summer Game Fest.

The Avengers by THQ was another highly anticipated brawler video game based on the characters of the Marvel Universe. It was to be released in 2012 but was canceled due to financial reasons.

Being canceled is part and parcel of developing any such cultural product, especially video games. One can only hope that the ideas were not merely wasted but diverted to fruition via another project.

