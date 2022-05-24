Is the Silent Hill game taking place in Britain? Leaked image suggests so

Konami's Silent Hill franchise has remained idle since the unexpected termination of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills game. Silent Hill is a series Konami is well aware of the demand for, so it's only natural that it'll be a priority as the business returns to gaming.

The Silent Hill series has been credited with establishing a new horror genre that focuses less on action but more on puzzle-solving and storylines.

Silent Hill is mainly about little personal stories centered on traumatized and imperfect humans who all find themselves in the strange town for various reasons. What the city signifies and displays to the player varies from game to title, depending on the character's environment, sins, or events.

After the well-known leaker Dusk Golem published some of the photographs on his account, Silent Hill rumors are flooding the internet. Based on the picture, the entire gaming world and Silent Hill enthusiasts are speculating, and some fans are even trying to do their best to uncover any indications.

As per the leaked images, the next Silent Hill game may take place in Britain

Leaker Dusk Golem posted numerous concept photos of a rumored SH game on Twitter, which copyright quickly removed. This essentially corroborated the data and gave the material a release of legitimacy.

These images are said to be from an earlier edition of the game, possibly from 2020, yet the game was still in production in October 2021. These images, which depict dustbin rooms, a bizarre passageway, and a person formed out of sticky notes, provide a surreal counterpoint to the picture of a sad girl.

The seventh and final image in the series shows a female sans spectacle whose face is crumbling down like paper, hinting at the game's plot. On her head is a letter that says "I hate myself," and the only other readable word on her face is "minger."

The term minger is British slang for an unpleasant individual, suggesting that the next SH might be based in Europe rather than the town's hazy North American roots.

Dusk Golem also referenced Anita and Maya, as well as the fact that the SMS texts were significant in some way and that this was not the only SH game in the works. It appeared like this was all the fans would get, but the leak unlocked the lines of communication for anybody with SH information.

Other rumors

There is a potential major SH game in production, according to Jeff Grubb, who confirmed a Twitter tweet from user NateTheHate2. However, information about it is scant right now.

According to rumors, Bloober Team is working on a remake of SH 2. The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Blair Witch are just a few of the studio's previous horror and psychological thriller titles.

SH has been rumored to be returning to the PS5 for a long time. Several sources have shared their thoughts on the upcoming SH PS5 game.

According to some, the game will be a remake of the classic game. Others have speculated that it will be a whole new game in the franchise, created in partnership with Konami and Sony.

Jeff Grubb, the newest source to speak about the alleged SH PS5 game, stated that the game has a really strong chance of becoming a PS5 exclusive, as predicted.

