Silent Hill leak hints at real world interaction through messages, game images, and more

Silent Hill has been a hallowed name in video games and, specifically, in the horror genre. The series has gained a massive fan following over the years, and rumors of a new game have been circulating for nearly a decade.

Despite past speculation, there wasn't any credible report until recently, when screenshots and information about the game leaked online. While such information can always have a strong chance of being fake, there's sound reason to believe otherwise.

The first instance of a new game was hinted at when the PlayStation 4 was released and was soon followed by game maker Hideo Kojima releasing a playable demoled P.T. Since then, the series has gone silent. However, fans have always believed that there is a game in development.

If the recent leaks turn out to be true, then the hunch of the fans is on point. Moreover, the new game might have some bizarre features that could be incredible if executed properly.

New leak hints at a new Silent Hill in development with some curious features

The recent leaks come from Twitter user AestheticGamer, known for his involvement with any game or work related to the horror genre. Earlier on May 13, he showcased a series of screenshots that are rumored to be from a new Silent Hill game altogether.

AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem @AestheticGamer1 (1/2) Silent Hill leak. There's a lot I'm not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names "Anita & Maya", "SMS Messages", & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots (1/2) Silent Hill leak. There's a lot I'm not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names "Anita & Maya", "SMS Messages", & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots https://t.co/t5MWzNxfFS

As mentioned above, such leaks can always be false, but there's a strong indication that suggests otherwise. As soon as the leaks were posted, there seems to have been a copyright strike from some sources. This could indicate that some or even all of the information given out might be correct.

What seems incredible is that the new Silent Hill game will merge the gap between the virtual and the reality. There seems to be a feature that will have players sign a waiver in real life. This bit of info comes from Alanah Pearce as she says there will be a system that will involve the player's character sending them an email or a text in real life.

The original tweet also consisted of images reportedly from the Silent Hill game that's in development. AestheticGamer also mentioned the names of Anita and Maya, who might be the characters of the game. He has also informed us that Sony is involved with the project but hasn't mentioned its extent.

While much more needs to be clarified, this will be brilliant news for fans and gamers of the horror genre. It will be very interesting to see what capabilities and features a modern Silent Hill game can harness since it will be more than a decade since its last release.

