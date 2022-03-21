Hideo Kojima’s recent tweet hints that the developer might be working on a new PlayStation project

Hideo Kojima's recent tweets have garnered a lot of attention because they might reveal what the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding developer is working on. There have been several theories and speculations about what Kojima has been working on since the release of Death Stranding in 2019.

One of the most widely circulated rumors is that Kojima is collaborating with PlayStation and Konami to bring his canceled Silent Hill games back to life. The second most popular rumor states the exact opposite, saying that Kojima is working on a new game with Xbox.

There have been a few additional rumors, but none of them have been significant. Kojima is working on Death Stranding 2, according to Norman Reedus. If this is accurate, this would be a PlayStation project.

Hideo Kojima’s recent tweet hints that new PlayStation project might be in development

Kojima's most recent tweet appears to indicate that he is collaborating with PlayStation. One of these tweets suggests that Kojima has been experimenting with Sony's MADO teleconferencing technology.

@Zuby_Tech @Zuby_Tech Hideo Kojima Shows Off PlayStation's Motion Capture Studio, The Same Studio Used For Death Stranding:



The motion capture sessions appear to be taking place at Sony's Santa Monica facility

The motion capture sessions appear to be taking place at Sony's Santa Monica facility, which the firm does acknowledge renting out to other companies.

@Zuby_Tech @Zuby_Tech Norman Reedus Says Death Stranding 2 Is In Negotiations:



"I think we're doing a second Death Stranding. The game is in negotiations right now. So... yay!"

He's also been working with a PlayStation motion capture company. If that wasn't enough to persuade you that Kojima and PlayStation are working together, he just got roses from Sony's Kiichiro Urata and PlayStation's Jim Ryan.

Rumored Silent Hill and Hideo Kojima’s VR game

The recently revised trademark for the Silent Hill IP might point to a possible rebirth and VR game. Since Hideo Kojima's famous P.T. demo was abruptly taken from the PlayStation Network in 2015, Silent Hill has been inactive.

Despite several claims to the contrary, there's little reason to believe the revolutionary horror film will be released anytime soon.

The Silent Hill trademark update was recently discovered via Chizai-watch by Reddit user LongJonSiIver (via DualShockers). Interestingly, Konami Digital Entertainment applied the adjustments this month. The "Product Service" section of the Silent Hill website on Chizai-watch contains many entries, one of which includes a "virtual reality headset."

This might indicate that Silent Hill will be given the VR treatment, but other items include a "simulator for vehicle driving skill training" and "automated picture sticker manufacturing machine." In the broad scheme of things, the VR mention may be insignificant.

Oops Leaks @oopsleaks Kojima Productions got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021. According to unconfirmed information that I’ve got, studio's upcoming smaller project could be a VR game/experience in collaboration with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart. Kojima Productions got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021. According to unconfirmed information that I’ve got, studio's upcoming smaller project could be a VR game/experience in collaboration with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart. https://t.co/fAyF3OyCxk

According to recent speculations, Hideo Kojima is working on a tiny game for PlayStation VR 2, as well as a more typical AAA action game. Over the span of thirty years, the gaming auteur has created a slew of blockbuster games, with a focus on story and player choice in most of them.

At CES 2022, Sony unveiled the PlayStation VR 2, and some fans feel the new virtual reality headset would be a great match for Hideo Kojima's aesthetic.

Rumored Metal Gear Solid game

Metal Gear Solid is one of the most enduring video game franchises ever. The series began in 1987 on the MSX personal computer, but it became a worldwide phenomenon in 1998 with the release of Metal Gear Solid on the Sony PlayStation.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was released in 2015, and was followed by a slew of smash-hit sequels and spin-offs. Fans have been kept waiting ever since.

Meanwhile, new speculations suggest that Konami and Hideo Kojima's professional relationship is no longer worth repairing and that the two are now focusing on another project: Konami selling or licensing the Metal Gear Solid IP to another developer.

Given the franchise's strong relationship with the PlayStation brand, Sony is the most prevalent buyer in this scenario.

