Is Hideo Kojima currently working on a PSVR 2 game? Community speculations suggest so

Hideo Kojima announced at the start of this year that he is working on a new AAA game and a smaller project that isn't an open-world or shooter. According to a new source, Hideo Kojima is working on a PlayStation VR 2 game alongside Celine Tricart, an award-winning virtual reality narrator.

Many have assumed that Kojima's next AAA release will follow the massively successful Death Stranding. Especially since Norman Reedus, the main character in Death Stranding, told IGN Brasil last year that "I guess we're doing a second Death Stranding".

Norman Reedus: "I think we're doing a second Death Stranding, negotiations are already happening"

Kojima Productions reportedly received a PSVR 2 developer kit in November 2021, allowing him to start working on the headgear before its official unveiling in January.

Kojima Production’s next project will be a PSVR 2 game

Oops Leaks @oopsleaks Kojima Productions got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021. According to unconfirmed information that I’ve got, studio's upcoming smaller project could be a VR game/experience in collaboration with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart. Kojima Productions got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021. According to unconfirmed information that I’ve got, studio's upcoming smaller project could be a VR game/experience in collaboration with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart. https://t.co/fAyF3OyCxk

Hideo Kojima could be working on a new VR game/experience, according to Twitter account Oops Leaks, who recently released a lot of information on the presently unconfirmed Bioshock 4.

Kojima recently disclosed that he is working on two projects, one of which is regarded as a "big" title and the other as a "new challenge." He later tweeted that he was thinking of doing something "radical."

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN This year, I'm going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I'm also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project? This year, I'm going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I'm also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project? https://t.co/j0norcJ23a

Kojima and Tricart are no strangers to one other, having previously served on the grand jury for virtual reality submissions at the Venice Film Festival. The venerable veteran developer has previously expressed an interest in experimenting with virtual reality.

When questioned about his experiences with the PSVR in 2019, Kojima told Rocket Beans Gaming, "I want to create something that you don't get 3D motion sickness with, but for VR, I'm really interested in it". A VR horror game from Kojima would be a great selling point for the PSVR 2.

Virtual reality players and Kojima's most dedicated fans would be interested in the prospective PlayStation VR 2 offering, while a AAA action game might incorporate the Metal Gear franchise's characteristic gunplay.

















While Death Stranding Director's Cut was just released in September 2021, followers of Kojima are eager to discover more about his future project. Kojima is known for pushing the boundaries with each new game, and a virtual reality experience might be the ideal platform for the director's unique storytelling style.

A partnership between Hideo Kojima and Celine Tricart appears to be a match made in heaven, but only time will tell if this PlayStation VR 2 title becomes a reality.

