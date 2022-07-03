Destiny 2 developers Bungie could be working on a mobile game

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular looter shooters in the market today. Bungie has been successful with this game and its forerunners as well. That said, there's a possibility that the company will be coming up with a mobile game that is similar to its current looter shooter.

Destiny 2 has been reaching new heights of success with every new expansion that comes out. The Witch Queen expansion has been dubbed one of the best expansions the game has ever seen. Given that almost all their expansions are successful and the fact that mobile games are booming right now, it's only natural that they would want to hop onto the train as well.

Will there be a Destiny 2 for mobile? Job listings set off speculation

It's unlikely that Bungie's new game for mobile platforms will be similar to Destiny 2. However, there's a high chance that this game could be a spin-off from the series. While the developers haven't made any public announcement about the same, job postings by the company, indicate they're looking for individuals with relevant experience in the area of mobile game development.

Senior Mobile Platforms Engineer listing at Bungie

There have been posts on the developers' careers page looking for a Senior Mobile Platforms Engineer. The individual who gets hired for this post will be working to evolve Bungie's current game engine so that it's supported on Android and iOS devices. The project this individual will be working on will just be a prototype, and they'll be exploring how far they can push the limits when it comes to expanding into mobile games.

The listing for the Creative Director post at Bungie

There's another job listing for a Creative Director where the individual will be responsible for a third-person action game at Bungie. Their responsibilities will also include coming up with a new pitch for a new action game. While the descriptions for these two jobs seem different, there's a high chance that they could be for the same game.

Moreover, back in 2019, Bungie received a $100 million+ investment from NetEase, a Chinese mobile game development company. This investment further solidifies the possibility of Bungie developing a mobile game.

Destiny 2 has been in the market for a while now, and it will be in the market for a few more years. It's unlikely that Bungie would be looking to develop another game for PCs and Consoles, but it would be wrong to rule out that idea as well. Given that mobile games are dominating the market right now, it would be a brilliant idea for Bungie to hop on to the bandwagon as well.

However, many mobile games have failed during their soft launch itself because they failed to meet the internal requirements of their parent companies. While it's unlikely that a mobile game developed by Bungie will fail, there's always a chance for the project to go south. Only time will tell what this project is and what fans can look forward to.

