Bungie responds to the Destiny 2 community regarding permanent Trials freelance

Trials of Osiris is the most competitive PvP activity in Destiny 2 right now. It comes every weekend and stays for four days.

Guardians from all over the world take on each other to gain a flawless card. However, during this process, a lot of things went right and wrong, as a live service PvP audience isn't easy to please.

Trials Report @TrialsReport



Is this a known issue? @A_dmg04 @DirtyEffinHippy With Trials over and it being Freelance next week: I think you could see players in the Roster tab as you were matching them, or is that old news? Could allow for some good old fashioned "three-stack-dodging".

Throughout the years, players have seen numerous changes and tweaks to the game mode. Bungie changed the matchmaking and further added freelance to the playlist, which saw a spike in player count.

Both new and veteran players were able to compete against other Guardians close to their skill-set instead of those who have gone flawless.

Bungie recently replied to a tweet when they were asked if the freelance game mode has any chance of becoming a permanent thing in the future.

Bungie is considering making Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris freelance game mode permanent in the future

Freelance is a game mode that is often given to PvP game modes in Destiny 2, such as Iron Banner, Gambit and Trials of Osiris. It allows players to pit themselves against other players who are playing alone without having a communication advantage between their lobby members.

Trials Report @TrialsReport This is now officially the most populated Trials of Osiris weekend in Destiny 2. We're less than a day in. This is now officially the most populated Trials of Osiris weekend in Destiny 2. We're less than a day in.

Since its release, freelance and revamped matchmaking have seen a significant increase in player count. More players have gone to the Lighthouse with a Flawless card for the first time. This has also allowed new players to come in and improve with the Trials meta.

Things have also been better with the reputation changes since players can pick up any exclusive weapon from Saint-14 anytime they want. The weekly gated weapons are the Adept, while normal weapons are not locked behind several wins in a Trials card.

Trials Report @TrialsReport



With the first million Trials matches out of the way, here's the division of how big Fireteams have been:

2,077,781 solo

495,795 duo teams

1,027,829 trio teams



With the first million Trials matches out of the way, here's the division of how big Fireteams have been:

2,077,781 solo

495,795 duo teams

1,027,829 trio teams

Of course there are more players in a Fireteam of 3, so here's the division for players: I made a pie-chart!

Amidst all this, the Destiny 2 community brought up several issues regarding Trials of Osiris, with one being the freelance mode.

Out of several tweets, Bungie replied to one, saying:

"We hear ya on that. All your feedback on Freelance, especially this one, is being passed along to the team."

Bungie @Bungie @Benjjjyy We hear ya on that. All your feedback on Freelance, especially this one, is being passed along to the team.

Freelance is a great addition to anything, be it competitive or casual. It gives players the freedom to play against other solo players instead of three-player tryhard lobbies. It also grants players a chance at winning a match in their style and learning various tactics in the process.

A lot of players can't go flawless because they don't want randoms in their teams or don't have a dedicated PvP lobby. Adding freelance permanently to Trials might be the best thing to happen in Trials ever since its release.

