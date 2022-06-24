Bungie hits back with $7.6 million lawsuit against a Destiny 2 YouTuber for fraudulent DMCA takedowns

A few months ago, the Destiny 2 community was hit with a storm of DMCA takedowns, with several prominent YouTube content creators getting strikes. Famous content creators such as My Name is Byf and Aztecross got strikes on their videos, which put their respective channels at risk of getting permanently banned for no reason whatsoever.

The entire community started theorizing about Sony's involvement in this, as the incident occurred just a couple of months after Sony acquired Bungie. However, the company came forward to address the issue, assuring everyone that they had no involvement in the takedowns. They also mentioned that some of their own videos were taken down in the process.

Bungie @Bungie



These actions are NOT being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please standby for future updates.



bung.ie/3CZAYta We’re aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and we're actively investigating. This includes content on our own Bungie channels.These actions are NOT being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please standby for future updates. We’re aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and we're actively investigating. This includes content on our own Bungie channels. These actions are NOT being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please standby for future updates. bung.ie/3CZAYta

A third party was later confirmed to have been involved, and Bungie sued anyone involved with fraudulent takedowns with $150,000 for each violation. Today, the company unmasked the person responsible for the takedowns.

Bungie sues Destiny 2 YouTuber with a $7.6 million lawsuit for fraud copyright strikes

As it turns out, the one behind all the fraudulent takedowns was a small YouTuber called Lord Nazo. He used to upload the official soundtracks of Destiny 2 on loop, which was then taken down by Bungie for copyright purposes.

With enough strikes, his channel was taken down entirely, and this made him retaliate against Bungie by creating fake Gmail accounts and striking famous content creators. As per the reports, Nazo filed 96 total takedowns on Destiny 2 YouTubers, which Bungie later called a "loophole," and they criticized the YouTube system.

Owen Spence @AtlyxMusic

storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.usco… Extremely disappointed to find out that Lord Nazo, our friend and someone in direct communication with us about the takedowns, was the person who issued the fake DMCA takedowns "on behalf" of Bungie. Extremely disappointed to find out that Lord Nazo, our friend and someone in direct communication with us about the takedowns, was the person who issued the fake DMCA takedowns "on behalf" of Bungie. storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.usco…

A Twitter account named Owen Spence came forward, claiming to be Nazo's friend and revealing bits and pieces of their private chats.

The fact that Nazo was responsible for the takedowns was entirely unknown to Owen, and they further added that Nazo tried to play the "victim."

Owen Spence @AtlyxMusic Nazo lied to us, started a Discord group DM with me, Promethean, Breshi, and Lorcan0c, and then said things like this, all while acting like he was a victim. Nazo lied to us, started a Discord group DM with me, Promethean, Breshi, and Lorcan0c, and then said things like this, all while acting like he was a victim. https://t.co/FG1JnjIJhU

Owen also added:

"Bungie struck 23 of his videos, which were the Destiny OST off the Bungie store, so he decided to strike everyone in retaliation."

The above statement seemed very much the case, and many were still wondering about the reason behind his takedowns. However, it was made clear later, given Nazo's history with Bungie.

However, when it comes to Bungie's retaliation, they did file a lawsuit claiming damages of $150,000 per infraction. This adds up to $7,650,000 in total, which takes into consideration attorney fees and damages to Bungie's reputation.

Bungie also revealed other things regarding Nazo, including the IP from which he created fake emails, his YouTube and Reddit accounts, and his real name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far