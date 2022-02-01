"The Witch Queen will not contain any platform exclusives": Bungie dispels Destiny 2 concerns post-Sony acquisition

With the release of Destiny 2's biggest expansion just a little over three weeks away, players all over the world got some exciting news ahead of tomorrow's reset. Sony has officially bought Bungie for $3.6 Billion. However, the latter company will run as an independent SIE subsidiary.

Bungie is best known for their work on notable titles such as Halo. However, the name Destiny became known to the gaming community in 2014 as one of the most renowned and addicting looter-shooters in the market.

With Destiny 2 being on the platform for almost four years now, Bungie has created a separate storyline for fans and veteran players. With Sony buying the company, Bungie cleared out a lot of air immediately after, by uploading a blog post on their official website.

Bungie's recent blog post clears out the main concerns on the future of Destiny 2

A few minutes after the official news went out, a blog post was immediately released, clearing out players' concerns. They cleared out most of the FAQs, which involved questions on exclusivity and changes in planned content.

As things stand right now, nothing is scheduled to change with this. Bungie has announced that they will keep the same content for the Light vs Dark saga until 2024.

In addition, anything related to crossplay will remain unchanged, where players can launch The Witch Queen expansion on a platform of their choice. The Year 5 expansion won't have any platform exclusives throughout its planned runtime of one year.

However, one of the main queries for players is regarding third-party applications such as the Companion app, Destiny Item Manager, and their accessibility. Thankfully, Bungie has responded to this, saying everything will stay the same as before.

While there aren't any planned exclusives for the looter-shooter title, the Destiny franchise sure does have its fair share of history being exclusive for consoles. However, with the recent deal, Destiny 2 has shown no sign of changing its multi-platform service.

