Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 1st to 8th): All Grandmaster Nightfall available, bonus Trials ranks, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost only has a little over three weeks remaining, and there's only one question in everyone's mind: When is Bungie going to release the epilogue? With Savathun cooped up inside Mara's Chambers for about six months now, the Awoken Queen is scheduled to perform an exorcism to free Dreaming City.

However, the date and time of this exorcism are still unknown. While numerous speculations lead to the date of February 1, Bungie has yet to make an official announcement regarding the upcoming mission and the rewards.

Aside from the epilogue, players will still have a lot going on for them in the upcoming three weeks. Those who haven't gilded their "Conqueror" seal will be able to run every Nightfall strike in Grandmaster difficulty until the end of this season.

Bonus Trials ranks can be gained too by doing the upcoming Trials of Osiris on weekends.

Upcoming content in the next Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 1)

1) Grandmaster Nightfall Catch-Up node

Proving Grounds (Image via Destiny 2)

Proving Grounds Nightfall will be available for all difficulties, from Adept to Master. However, players who haven't yet earned the chance to earn the "Conqueror" seal bound to Grandmaster Nightfalls can start the activity via the Catch-Up node.

The Catch-Up node will not be available to players who have already gilded their Conqueror title this season. Therefore, this node can only be activated by a fireteam leader without the gilded seal or the seal itself. Once the leader gilds their seal, the node will become unavailable.

Players will be able to farm for The Swarm and The Palindrome from Nightfalls. Typically, the Adept versions of these weapons will drop after completing any one of the Nightfalls via the Catch-Up node as well.

2) Vault of Glass challenge

Vault of Glass raid first encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can expect the "Strangers in Time" Gatekeepers challenge in the upcoming week. It is bound to the fourth major encounter, where everyone needs to keep the Vex on both Venus' and Mars' timeline from being sacrificed in the conflux.

To complete this challenge, a fireteam of six need to coordinate carefully to defeat the Praetorian and Wyvern on both portals at the same time. Rewards for completing this encounter include Found Verdict, Hezen Vengeance, Fatebringer, Helmet, and Leg armor.

3) Bonus Trials rank

Trials of Osiris armor set for all classes (Image via Destiny 2)

Saint-14 will be giving everyone a chance to gather bonus rewards from their inventory, as Trials of Osiris will be granting bonus ranks with each match. With materials such as Upgrade Modules and Enhancement Prisms, the quicker each player can get their hands on these, the better.

In addition, Trials Labs will be live as well, with a possible Capture Point game mode for all participating players.

