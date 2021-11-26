5 best Hand Cannons for Destiny 2 PvP

Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 is considered to be amongst the most-used weapons in PvP. Players usually go for something that can land them quick kills without having to do much.

Hand Cannon archetypes with their stability, range and aim assists are perfect for shutting down enemies quickly.

When it comes to Hand Cannons, the Destiny 2 community usually goes for two archetypes inside the PvP — the 120 RPM for increased range and damage alongside 140 RPM for stability and target acquisitions.

Most potent Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 PvP

5) Thorn

The Thorn Hand Cannon (Image via Bungie)

Thorn is a 140 RPM Hand Cannon acquired through the Exotic archive located on the Tower. The Exotic perk, known as "Mark of the Devourer", damages enemies over time, creating a lot of annoyance for players on the receiving end.

Being a 140 archetype, it deals more damage with stability at the cost of range but comes with a higher aim-assist. Thorn does not have a catalyst to get paired within Destiny 2.

4) Dire Promise

The Dire Promise Hand Cannon (Image via Bungie)

Only lootable from world drops, the Dire Promise is also a 140 archetype. It is a legendary Adaptive Frame with 87 base aim-assist. The best perks for this Hand Cannon include:

Fast draw HCS for increased handling.

Ricochet for an increase in range.

Opening Shot for increased range and accuracy for the first bullet.

Rangefinder for maximum range while aiming the weapon.

Players often underestimate the capability of Dire Promise, as it can three-tap enemies inside Destiny 2 PvP with the right amount of perks and range.

3) Palindrome Adept

The Palindrome Adept (Image via Bungie)

The Palindrome Hand Cannon is an Adaptive Frame with 79 base aim-assist. It can be acquired through Grandmaster Nightfalls and sits in the energy slot of the inventory.

The best perks for Palindrome Adept in Destiny 2 include:

Smallbore for increased range and stability.

Ricochet for an increased range.

Killing Wind for different ranges on the weapon and mobility on kills.

Rangefinder for maximum range while aiming down sights.

The 140 RPM weapons often come with a deficient base range, so users are recommended to go for perks to fill that quota.

2) Ace of Spades

The Ace of Spades (Image via Bungie)

Ace of Spades is one of the oldest weapons in Destiny 2, introduced with the Forsaken expansion. Gamers can get this weapon from the Exotic archive at the Tower and its catalyst by completing Nightfall strikes.

This 140 RPM Hand Cannon grants extra damage to the magazine after reloading it on kill. It also has the most base range out of any pistol in its archetype, contributing radar to players while aiming.

1) Igneous Hammer Adept

Igneous Hammer Adept (Image via Bungie)

Igneous Hammer quickly rose to popularity despite being a 120 archetype. "Aggressive Frame Hand Cannon" means it deals severe damage to enemies at the cost of high recoil.

Adept versions of the Igneous Hammer can be acquired via a Flawless ticket in Trials of Osiris. The best perks include:

Fluted-Barrel for an increase in handling and stability.

Ricochet Rounds for range, or High Caliber Rounds for flinching enemies.

Rapid Hit for increased stability on precision hits.

Rampage for a significant increase in damage after reloading on kills.

With a low aim-assist, this Hand Cannon makes up for its ridiculous damage and ranges inside Destiny 2 PvP, making it easier for users to kill even from far away.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

