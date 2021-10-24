Destiny 2 Vault of Glass loot table and god roll guide 

The Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2 is one of the primary sources of pinnacle gear in the game. Tied together with five main encounters, each rewards the Guardians with a specific weapon, or armor, at a higher power level. Players often do this to reach the pinnacle cap of a particular season.

The raid itself has some exclusive weapons and armor, which can be used in the endgame with the best perks. They are usually randomized in the loot pool, with a chance to get double rewards after beating encounter challenges. This gives the players an increased chance of getting the weapon with the ideal perk.

Loot table of Destiny 2 Vault of Glass and the best perks for all the weapons

1) Conflux encounter

Conflux is the first major encounter in the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid. Guardians have to defend each conflux throughout the area and keep the vex from sacrificing themselves. Guardians have a chance to get the Found Verdict shotgun, Vision of Confluence scout, and the Corrective Measure machine gun.

The Found Verdict shotgun is an aggressive-framed weapon, making it useful inside PvP. Perks such as Full Choke, Accurized, Slideshot, and Opening Shot are considered best among others. In addition, Vision of Confluence is a precision-framed 180 RPM scout rifle.

Being a scout rifle means anything that can synergize with the weapon's damage can be considered a good perk. Zen Moment, and Kill Clip for PvP, alongside Wellspring and Frenzy for PvE, are some of the best combinations for this weapon.

2) Oracle

In this Destiny 2 raid encounter, players have a chance to get the Found Verdict shotgun, Praedyth's Revenge sniper rifle, or Vision of Confluence scout rifle. The newest weapon in this pool is the sniper rifle, which has a rapid-fire frame.

The best perks to go for are: No Distraction for reduced flinch after aiming, and High Impact Reserves for increased damage on the last few ammunitions in the magazine.

3) Templar

The first major boss encounter in the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid comes in the form of a vex hydra, known as Templar. Guardians have a chance to get Fatebringer hand cannon, Vision of Confluence, and Corrective Measure. Fatebringer made its first appearance in the loot pool.

Being a 140 RPM adaptive framed hand cannon, it is most useful inside PvP activities. The best perks for this weapon are Killing Wind, for increased mobility on each kill, and Kill Clip for increased damage after each kill.

4) Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is the fourth major encounter inside Destiny 2 Vault of Glass, where players have a chance to get the exclusive rocket launcher called Hezen Vengeance. In addition, Guardians will also have a chance to get Found Verdict and Fatebringer.

The best rolls for the rocket launcher are Impulse Amplifier, Vorpal Weapon, Cluster Bomb, and Auto-loading Holster. Any of the combinations with these perks will make a good weapon for boss DPS.

5) Atheon

In this Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid, Atheon is the final boss standing in the way between players, and the exotic raid weapons. Praedyth's Revenge, Corrective Measure, and Hezen Vengeance are the three exclusive weapons that drop from this encounter.

Players can use their spoils and keep choosing their weapons in the final chest for the best possible rolls.

