Destiny 2 players think Legendary Shards inflation is "out of control"

Over the years, Destiny 2 players have realized the value of upgrade materials with each power-up. Armor, weapons, and even equipping mods cost a price, which players either have to pay with one of the many currencies in the game. While some are pretty easy to get, others are that easy to lose.

Legendary and Exotic gears have one thing in common: the materials required for masterwork. Each Legendary armor requires Glimmer, Legendary Shards, Enhancement Core, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards.

SkeetsPlays 🎮 @SkeetsPlaysYT Let's play a game (for the Destiny fans out there): How broke are you in Destiny 2?



I'll Start - Currently sitting on 1,205 Glimmer and 367 Legendary shards...



These materials are all farmable from in-game activities. However, the community thinks the economy of one of the currencies is badly messed up. The resource in question here is Legendary Shard, which despite having a duplication glitch not too long ago, seems to have fallen short of players' inventory.

Destiny 2 community wants the Legendary Shards economy in the game to be better

Legendary Shards are considered to be one of the primary currencies in the game. It is used to upgrade armor pieces and weapons and buy and pick them up from numerous sources. In a recent Reddit post from a user called dinoben, they talked about how Legendary Shard inflation is "out of control" in Destiny 2.

The post stated:

The legendary shard inflation is out of control. The price to focus has consistently increased but the rate of acquisition has not kept up. It can cost 100 shards to focus a single weapon. That's the equivalent of 25 legendary dismantles, just to break even.

The post further stated:

In my opinion legendary shards should not be a resource pain point, given there is really no way to farm them other than slowly acquiring them just playing the game. Please raise a minimum legendary shard wage.

From, A working class Guardian.

The feeling was mutual among the other Guardians in the community, as most players thought Bungie should be doing something regarding the Legendary Shards.

Over time, Legendary Shards have also become a prominent currency for focusing on weapons and armor. Dismantling a Legendary weapon refunds 4 Legendary Shards, whereas buying and focusing costs around 30 to 50 Shards. This is still manageable, up until the point when players have to focus on Trials gear.

Cost for focusing on weapon (Image via Destiny 2)

Each normal Trials of Osiris gear costs 100 Legendary Shards, and every Adept version of the weekly weapon costs 250 Shards. With no primary way to farm the currency, players are seeing the currency draining from their banks rather quickly with the current economy.

Cost of normal Trials gear (Image via Destiny 2)

Cost of Adept Trials gear (Image via Destiny 2)

The only way to gather Legendary Shards is by playing the game and earning random Legendary gear. Players must get 25 total Legendary gears to even equate to that of a single Trials weapon with one perk combination.

Therefore, it can easily cost players 1000 Shards or more to get the perfect god roll weapon they want.

