Players can still cheese Destiny 2 Guardian Games event despite Bungie's recent fix  

No cheese goes unseen when it comes to the Destiny 2 community. If there is even the slightest workaround in an activity, players will exploit it to their full potential. One of these exploits comes in this year's competitive Guardian Games event, where anyone can score as many points as possible in a single instance.

Bungie is also rewarding players with a rare emblem that celebrates top scorers in the top 10% of the community. This emblem will be given to a select few who have earned the most scores in the Guardian Games event, somewhere near the end of this season or the start of Season 17.

However, like many glitches, bugs, and exploits, Bungie seems to latch on to them to provide a permanent fix to steady the sandbox. While this fix appears to have been finalized, it still doesn't do much for the community.

Bungie's fix on the Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022 exploit does not invalidate the cheese method for high scores

The recent Destiny 2 Guardian Games exploit is perhaps one of the most ridiculous bugs the community has encountered. Rather than killing enemies, players got more points by reviving their fellow fireteam members. This led to a huge accumulation of final scores, somewhere between 500k and a million.

Players with this many points are guaranteed to get the top 10% emblem, as Bungie calculates the "par score" at the end of each event. For example, if the total par score of Guardian Games was 900k, that meant players had to get 300k from the playlists without the exploits.

With the help of the exploits, getting 900k was possible in the first week itself. Hence, Bungie implemented a "fix," which may not punish or invalidate the cheese points from the first week but provides a chance for legit players to run for the emblem.

Bungie stated the following regarding the fix on Destiny 2 cheese:

"We've updated the Guardian Games community par scores (including top 10%) to ignore high score achieved from repeatedly reviving fireteam members. Everyone will still be eligible for the top 10% emblem, but inflated scores won't unfairly skew the "10%" threshold."

After further asking whether any high scores from last week would be canceled, Destiny 2 Community Manager Liana Ruppert replied, "Nope." To be precise, players can either cheese or do a legit run of scoring within the top 10% of the player base at the end of the third week.

This "fix" won't invalidate the cheese score but will cap the final score with Bungie's par score, no matter how many points a player has achieved above that threshold.

So the main difference between then and now is that cheese players can earn the total required score by Bungie in less time, whereas legit runners will take three given weeks. The total score remains the same for everyone regardless of the time. The top 10% will be calculated based on the first player within the threshold.

Bungie might also increase the number of the quota to 20%.

