How to farm Platinum medals fast in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is a pack of celebrations and competitive showcases, as Bungie has tweaked a few things from last year. The general idea remains the same, where everyone will have to deposit medallions at the Tower by collecting Laurels. The trickiest part about this is getting a ton of Laurels to spawn.

The following article will guide you through the process of creating Laurels and Platinum medals, all while being solo. The guide will show you how to farm Laurels, appropriate locations, and get Platinum medals faster.

Platinum medals can be acquired quickly for your class in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

1) Spawning Laurels and locations

Warlock's Guardian Games class item (Image via Bungie)

Before you start doing anything at this year's Guardian Games, pick up the exclusive class item from Eva Levante. You can select any element respective to the builds you usually go for. Upon obtaining, finish the Best in Class questline and acquire the curated perks on The Title SMG.

Now you're free to collect Laurels as much as you want. Keep the class item you picked up from Eva equipped to get the Laurels to spawn. Next, kill combatants inside an activity or the open-world using the class ability. A few locations in-game might help you get the maximum amount of Laurels in quick time.

Grasp of Avarice dungeon (Image via Destiny 2)

To start things off, you can head to the Last Wish raid completely solo and wish for the Shuro-Chi encounter using the sequence given in the image below. Typically, the encounter will throw you in front of many Taken enemies, who pretty much spawn and stick together. Use Void Devour and Volatile to chain kill these combatants and get your Grenade energy back.

Shuro-Chi encounters a wish for the Last Wish raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Other abilities, such as Middle-Tree Striker Titan with Insurmountable Skullfort, are a great example of chain kills with just one ability. Hunters can go for Lucky Raspberry and Arcbolt Grenades, as this is guaranteed to hit more than three enemies, giving them the energy back.

Other locations include the first checkpoint in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon and the Thrallway encounter inside the Shattered Throne dungeon. The Daily Focus playlist is an easy way to farm Laurels since it drops from enemies and grants extra Laurels in a specific playlist.

2) Running a particular activity for a Platinum medal

Eva Levante inventory for Guardian Games (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you have stocked up on enough Laurels to last you for days, go to Eva and pick up the Platinum quest for Lost Sectors. This quest will drop a Platinum medal every time you finish it. You will need to run the daily Lost Sector on Legend difficulty two to three times to do this.

This can be done either solo or in a fireteam, as the latter takes less time to finish. While each Lost Sector takes about five minutes to complete, a fireteam might take half the time for a Platinum medal, significantly quicker than any other quest in the current Guardian Games.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen