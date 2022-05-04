The Title god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

The hottest thing on the market in Destiny 2, The Title, is up for grabs at this year's Guardian Games. Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans are battling it out against each other to be ranked #1 at the end of Season of the Risen. However, Bungie just went a step further to make the event more fun.

A separate playlist bound only to Guardian Games will allow you to grind for the newest Legendary SMG, called The Title. But, of course, there will also be a glow on your shoulder pads, which will depend on the number of medals you have deposited on the podium.

Here's a closer look at the weapon and its god rolls in this year's Guardian Games.

Best perks in The Title Submachine Gun for both PvP and PvE in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) Usage in the game

The Title is possibly one of the most welcoming weapons from an annual Destiny 2 event. Weapons such as Coldfront and Glacioclasm have left their mark since the Dawning event back in January, and Bungie had to up their game, especially after the implementation of Void 3.0. It’s safe to say that the newest exclusive SMG did not disappoint.

Like most SMGs in the game, The Title comes packed with perks that can shred enemies inside PvP and PvE. However, being an Aggressive Framed weapon, it has its bonus in the amount of damage it deals at the cost of fire rate. The main focus is its unique Origin Trait, Classy Contender.

Defeating combatants will regenerate ability energy, which many might say is tailor-made for Guardian Games participants. However, being a Void weapon, it works well with rifts, dodges, and barricades, the same way a standard exotic perk would.

2) PvP god roll

Aggressive Framed weapons miss out on many of their Stabilities, especially when players try to look for perks with Damage and Range. Since The Title is a 750 RPM archetype, look for perks that don't mess around with your Stability much, as it becomes relatively tough to control while taking 1v1 fights in PvP.

The best perks to go for inside PvP are as follows:

Extended Barrel for Range and Recoil Direction.

Ricochet Rounds for more Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for added Stability and Accuracy while holding down the trigger.

Focused Fury for 20% increased damage after landing precision shots with the first 50% of the magazine.

Swashbuckler is an excellent perk for 5x damage stacks with each weapon kill, further adding 33% bonus damage with maximum stacks. Flared Magwell and Polygonal Rifling are viable picks for Stability as well.

3) PvE god roll

The Title shines brighter than most weapons in PvE right now, mainly because of the Origin Trait. However, certain perks can make the weapon stronger for add clears. The best perk combinations for The Title inside PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Threat Detector for increased Reload Speed, Handling, and Stability when enemies are within 15 meters.

Surrounded for 30% bonus damage when three or more enemies are within 8 meters.

'Stats for All' and 'One for All' are perks to go great with each other as well, since the former increases Range, Handling, Stability, and Reload Speed, while the latter increases\ damage by 35%.

