5 things players can expect from Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

With just a little over three weeks remaining for Destiny 2 Season 16, Guardian Games will keep players entertained until the next season hits. The fun never ceases, be it new playlists, grinding for medals or something completely unrelated, as Bungie constantly updates every aspect with amazing patches and activities.

The upcoming reset is a little over a day away, which will mark the start of the annual event. Since there have been quite a few newcomers since the release of The Witch Queen, the following article lists details for everyone regarding the upcoming Guardian Games.

Five things to look out for when Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022 hits on May 3

1) The Title SMG

The Title SMG is coming in this year's Guardian Games (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the essences of an annual event is the quality of weapons it gives away to players. These are exclusive gears that can only be found during the annual event once a year. This time around, players can get their hands on a brand new Void SMG called The Title.

However, the only difference is the unique Origin Trait it comes with. The "Classy Contender" perk regenerates the ability skills of any Guardian after a final blow with the weapon. Though this might have been done to boost progress during the Guardian Games, it even beats exotic perks in terms of synergy.

The best perks to go for might be Threat Detector and Surrounded for PvE alongside Dynamic Sway Reduction and Focused Fury for PvP.

2) Heir Apparent and its catalyst

Heir Apparent Machine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

With the upcoming buff on Machine Guns, Heir Apparent could become one of the most viable weapons in Season 17 with the Solar 3.0. It shoots at 900 RPM, protecting the user with Arc shields if the weapon is fired with total health. In addition, its catalyst increases the shield's durability and reloads the weapon if it is destroyed.

This can be highly useful inside high-tier PvE activities, as players will deal 40% more damage to smaller enemies while being protected by a shield. Furthermore, like Void, the Solar rework will synergize with its matching elemental weapon, making Heir Apparent a mandatory pick in this year's Guardian Games.

3) New Strike medals

Medals for Guardian classes (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the latest features in this year's Guardian Games is Strike Scoring, which factors in playtime for the most part inside the event playlist. Strike medals can be gathered here by completing specific feats and performing combos.

For example, if a player can defeat several combatants using a particular skill, that will earn more points than someone trying to rush an objective.

Each Guardian Games playlist will consist of Training and Competitive mode, having their schedule between the seven days. Buffs gained from these modes can be used in regular playlists for more rewards. This might be the most efficient way to farm a god-roll Title SMG.

4) Rare emblem

The rare emblem as mentioned in the TWAB (Image via Destiny 2)

The two new emblems will be for players to gather at the upcoming Guardian Games event. One is for lighting all six Platinum torches, while the other requires players to be in the top 10% among the entire community by the end of the event. Destiny 2 Assistant Director further clarified this.

He said that the scores would be counted for Guardians each time they finish a competitive playlist. So earning the highest possible score in that playlist will earn players a chance to be within the top 10% of the community.

5) Shoulder glow

Titan's new armor for this year's Guardian Games (Image via Destiny 2)

Another new addition to this year's Guardian Games is the armor glow on players after they deposit a medal on the podium. The intensity of each shoulder glow will be based on the number of medals they deposit.

This is for players to get a sense of achievement after earning a quest or a bounty medal.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul