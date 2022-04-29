Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022: Start time, new updates, end date, and more

Before Destiny 2 Season of the Risen concludes for the last time, players will be getting their first annual event since the release of The Witch Queen. After implementing so many new things, this will be something to look forward to, as Bungie is already hyping up the community with a new weapon.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



~ Torch Rewards in the new Guardian Games playlist

~ Medallions and Class Rank

~ Earn exclusive rewards Guardian Games 2022 | #Destiny2 ~ Torch Rewards in the new Guardian Games playlist~ Medallions and Class Rank~ Earn exclusive rewards Guardian Games 2022 | #Destiny2 ~ Torch Rewards in the new Guardian Games playlist~ Medallions and Class Rank~ Earn exclusive rewards https://t.co/fzjWzX9s50

The Guardian Games come once every year, with the Titans and Hunters being the first two winners from the last couple of years. It is also the only time players can get their hands on the Heir Apparent Catalyst. However, this year, it is recommended due to the buffs on Machine Guns next season.

The following article breaks down everything you need to know ahead of this year's Guardian Games. With the upcoming weekly reset, mechanics, changes, loots, and more will be underway.

All you need to know about Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

1) Time

Bungie recently opened up a lot about the upcoming Guardian Games event and the weapons for Destiny 2 Season 17. However, the event will take place on May 3, right after the weekly reset goes live at 10:00 AM (1700 UTC).

Guardian Games will continue for three weeks, as it is scheduled to end with Season 16 on May 24.

2) Mechanics of this year's Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Bungie went on to say that this year's Destiny 2 Guardian Games will be no different from last year, especially when it comes to depositing medallions at the Podium on the Tower. These medallions can be acquired by completing various activities in the game, alongside mini quests such as Contender cards and Platinum cards.

DestinyTracker🌐 @destinytrack NEW:



Players that score in the top 10% will earn a special Guardian Games emblem! NEW: Players that score in the top 10% will earn a special Guardian Games emblem! https://t.co/rFVY2PKk9b

Depositing these medallions with a specific class will earn Guardians a reputation. The class with the overall points at the end of the event will be victorious at this year's Guardian Games.

Typically, high-tier medallions will grant more points to the class after deposit. These can be gathered from activities such as Raids, Dungeons, Survival, Trials of Osiris, and Legend PsiOps Battlegrounds.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Bungie has changed the Guardian Games emblem for players who score in the top 10% at the end of the event. This new emblem is called "Glory's Claim" Bungie has changed the Guardian Games emblem for players who score in the top 10% at the end of the event. This new emblem is called "Glory's Claim" https://t.co/NDFwJk7DrV

Low-tier medallions also have their use, where players can run Gambit, Vanguard Strikes, Crucible Quickplay, and Throne World activities at default difficulty. Contender cards will grant Gold medals, while Platinum cards will grant Platinum medals.

3) What's new this year in Destiny 2 Guardian Games?

Bungie will be introducing a new feature in Guardian Games this year called Strike Scoring. This will be applicable in the playlist bound to the event.

Strike Medals, a new reward this year, will be granted to those who can pull off combos against combatants. This will help anyone score additional points even if they are matched with others who breeze through activities.

DestinyTracker🌐 @destinytrack Looks like the Guardians Games (2022) armor will have “sponsors” (weapon foundries) on them. Looks like the Guardians Games (2022) armor will have “sponsors” (weapon foundries) on them. https://t.co/7kDFWqF7JO

There will be two different playlists available in Guardian Games 2022. They are Training and Competitive. The two are separated on different days of the week. The schedule is as follows:

The training playlist will be available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Practice scores can be earned here.

The competitive playlist will be available for the remaining four days.

Players can earn buffs in the playlists by ranking Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum. These buffs stay until the weekly reset.

Bringing these buffs to the normal playlist will also grant additional rewards and medals.

A player's shoulder will also glow based on the number of medallions they deposit on the podium.

4) Gears

Aside from typical armor sets and ornaments, Bungie will be introducing a new weapon exclusive to this year's Guardian Games. It is called "The Title," an Aggressive Framed weapon and comes with a unique Origin Trait, Classy Contender.

This perk boosts ability regeneration after a kill, which is massive when taken into context with Void 3.0. The catalyst for Hier Apparent will also be available for pick-up for those who haven't yet got it.

Edited by Srijan Sen