Bungie announces new activity weapons for Destiny 2 Season 17: DFA, Horror's Least, and more 

DFA Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 to return in Season 17 (Image via Bungie)
Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Apr 29, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Bungie released another TWAB (This Week at Bungie) for Destiny 2 Season 17, which focuses on upcoming weapons for the most part. Players who are looking forward to another blog post with over 8,000 words will be disappointed, as this week's TWAB is nowhere close to that number.

Despite not being the longest TWAB, it definitely comes with some juicy news for players looking forward to next season. Bungie announced the ritual weapon for Season 17 alongside a few new gears that will be coming into the activity rotation, as well as some that will be taken out.

Guardians need to stock up on whatever they can before their favorite gear gets moved out starting May 24. This article lists all the new gears for activities such as Vanguard Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Nightfall, and Trials of Osiris.

DFA, Horror's Least, and Burden of Guilt are among the new weapons to come in Destiny 2 Season 17

A few things from the last TWAB are still in question among the community. Bungie announced a 40% new buff for all Machine Guns against PvE enemies alongside the Xenophage exotic to return to its original fire rate. So, putting everything into perspective, the company is surely trying to make Machine Guns a meta in PvE during the next season.

As such, they have also announced a Legendary ritual weapon that can be acquired from playlist vendors. It is, in fact, a Heavy Machine Gun called Chain of Command. Similar to other rituals in the past, the weapon will be placed alongside its three variant ornaments from Strike, Gambit, and Crucible.

The curated rolls, archetype, and fire rate remain unannounced as the Destiny 2 community looks forward to future TWABs for more announcements.

In terms of activity weapons, The Messenger Pulse Rifle and Shayura's Wrath Submachine Gun will be rotating out of the Trials of Osiris pool. All the upcoming weapons for all activities are as follows:

  • Crucible playlist: Riptide Fusion Rifle
  • Gambit playlist: Dead Weight Shotgun
  • Vanguard playlist: Strident Whistle Blow
  • Nightfall: Horror's Least Pulse Rifle and DFA Hand Cannon
  • Trials of Osiris: Forgiveness Sidearm and Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle
The Destiny 2 community is already acquainted with the two upcoming Nightfall weapons. The Horror's Least Pulse Rifle is a Rapid Fire Framed Arc weapon from Forsaken, while the DFA Hand Cannon is a Kinetic 140 RPM weapon from the Curse of Osiris expansion in Year 1.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

