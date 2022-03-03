How to get Reckless Endangerment faster by ranking up Destiny 2 reputation 

Destiny 2 Season of Risen started its three-month long journey alongside The Witch Queen expansion on February 22. Typically, Bungie has released an array of weapons with both the main expansion and Season 16, which will be in the sandbox for another year.

Reckless Endangerment is one of these gears. It is the ritual weapon for Season of the Risen. Much like before, this legendary shotgun comes with a pair of arranged perks on the last two slots alongside Full Choke, Assault Mag, and Handling Masterwork. However, getting it might require a lot of work as it is gated behind playlist activities.

Reckless Endangerment (Image via Destiny 2)

Thankfully, from the week of March 1st to 8th, 2022, players will be able to run The Arms Dealer Nightfall multiple times. This is considered one of the shortest strikes in the game as it takes only a few runs to hit Rank 16 on Zavala.

Reckless Endangerment and how to get your hands on it fast in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Zavala's reputation system has changed a lot since the start of Season of the Lost. With the system implementing a lot of features from Shaxx and Drifter, it seems like Bungie is trying to make every vendor hold the same mechanics of leveling up. The latest changes to Banshee-44 are a primary example of that.

Nightfall strikes each week consist of four different difficulties for players to dive into: Adept, Hero, Legend, and Master. However, players can only matchmake with randoms on the first two difficulties. The last two throw in a lot of challenging foes on the field while turning off the matchmaking.

Adept difficulty (Image via Destiny 2)

The best bet to quickly grind your reputation rank is through Adept. Each run on The Arms Dealer takes roughly around five to seven minutes to complete. This, in turn, grants 700 Vanguard points with additional activity streaks as well.

Zavala's reputation (Image via Bungie)

Activity streaks are something players can accumulate after running a particular activity multiple times. However, initiating another playlist such as Gambit or Crucible will break that streak, putting players at the very beginning.

The Adept difficulty of The Arms Dealer doesn't have any Champion enemies, making each run quicker and more efficient.

