Possible epilogue for Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost has been around for over four months now. The objective is to weaken Xivu Arath's foothold on Dreaming City and eliminate Savathun in the process, without having her become known. At least, that is what Mara Sov is planning to do.

But with all these theories, the community is wondering how everything will tie into the Witch Queen. Destiny 2 has had a filler period for a couple of months now, with events like Dawning and Anniversary to keep players busy. The main story is yet to be finished before the next expansion arrives.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost and the epilogue that might set up Witch Queen perfectly

It has been numerous weeks since the Destiny 2 community got anything related to the season's main story. The last few steps saw the Crow getting to know his past from the Witch Queen and the Guardian rescuing yet another one of Mara's techeun.

Note: This article contains some potential spoilers regarding the game's storyline.

However, things won't be this slow-paced once the central epilogue drops for Season 15. Similar to Season of the Splicer, Guardians are bound to have a single mission that will be "Savathun's Exorcism."

Leaked photo of the Worm during the Exorcism in Dreaming City (Image via Reddit)

With the help of a few datamined dialogues, it has been gathered that the Witch Queen escapes her exorcism through a counterspell. She leaves her Worm inside Mara's Chambers and becomes another Hive rune in an unknown location. The audio logs also confirm that Osiris is alive while being safely transported to the Tower with the help of Saint-14.

With Season 15 being the last season before a major expansion, players can expect a live event. After the exorcism has been concluded inside the Dreaming City, Ikora Rey might ask the Guardians all over the system to start a chase with a bounty on Savathun's head.

This will directly lead to the Destiny 2 Witch Queen, where the trailer showcases Ikora and Guardians setting up plans on bulletin boards. Although the exotic reward remains unannounced, players can likely expect a sparrow or a ship.

