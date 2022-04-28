Bungie might have accidentally leaked an upcoming Exotic for Destiny 2 Season 17

More leaks on Destiny 2 Season 17 is surfacing the internet, as players are close to one of the most significant annual events, The Guardian Games. After 8000 words of sandbox change announcements ahead of the new season, the community has found more things to look forward to.

Destiny 2 is a huge game with many activities and rewards to choose from. Typically, Bungie tries to bring back gears from their previous titles in Destiny 1, with exotics such as Chaperone, Suros Regime, Hawkmoon, and plenty more.

Quantumriot7 @EthanNeale1 @NerfThatNerd @DestinyTwoLeaks Not sure but here is a screenshot of it as well as evidence @NerfThatNerd @DestinyTwoLeaks Not sure but here is a screenshot of it as well as evidence https://t.co/g2qki5J83n

The latest leak comes in the form of an Exotic Sidearm from Destiny 1, called Trespasser. The Japanese version of last week's TWAB (This Week at Bungie) had the exotic weapon listed, which was then edited to [REDACTED].

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks and subjected to change with the final release.

Trespasser Exotic Sidearm might be coming in Destiny 2 Season 17

The term "Redacted" is often used by Bungie to signify any upcoming content that isn't ready to be revealed yet. However, with the community just a few hours away from Bungie's next TWAB, another leak surfaced that confirms a new Exotic weapon coming in the future.

Trespasser was an Arc weapon shot at 90 RPM with a burst fire mode. However, one exciting thing to note here is that Trespasser was manufactured by Shiro-4, an Exo Hunter that scouts for the Vanguard. With the Hunters missing a Vanguard after Cayde-6's death, Shiro might make his appearance next season.

DestinyNostalgia @DestinyNostalgi So if Trespasser is returning then this guy has got to return to, right? So if Trespasser is returning then this guy has got to return to, right? https://t.co/FwAh8uuPo7

The old TWAB in Japanese had a set of Kanji characters below the "Exotic weapon exception values" section. After the translation, the Kanji characters were revealed as the Trespasser Exotic Sidearm from Destiny 1.

A few people thought this might have been a mistranslation on the community's part, but the original Kanji was changed to [REDACTED], which confirms the Exotic's arrival in the next season.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



This is revealed in the Japanese version of last week's TWAB. No official confirmation yet. Stay tuned. Apparently, Trespasser (Exotic Sidearm from D1) is returning next season (Season 17) | #Destiny2 This is revealed in the Japanese version of last week's TWAB. No official confirmation yet. Stay tuned. Apparently, Trespasser (Exotic Sidearm from D1) is returning next season (Season 17) | #Destiny2 This is revealed in the Japanese version of last week's TWAB. No official confirmation yet. Stay tuned. https://t.co/9CcQwiAIpX

More evidence lies in the Iron Banner changes in Destiny 2 Season 17. While Trespasser was initially brought to Destiny 1 during the Rise of Iron expansion, there are several hints that Warmind AI Rasputin might make its return next season as well. Shiro-4 was a vendor in the Rise of Iron, which aligns with the rumors even more.

It is yet to be seen how Bungie changes the way Sidearms works in the game, as the weapon type is the least used in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Edited by Srijan Sen