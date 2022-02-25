How to increase Throneworld reputation faster in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen 

Savathun's Throneworld is full of new secrets, as Bungie released a new location alongside the Destiny 2 expansion. However, with its release, everyone can go for additional rewards that are being given away by the new friendly Hive Ghost known as Fynch.

Fynch's reputation system works pretty much the same as any other vendor in the game, where you can unlock specific rewards after leveling up. This reputation goes up to 30, as opposed to 16 on Zavala, Shaxx, and others. The following article breaks down ways to rank up the reputation of Throneworld faster.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Take on Savathûn and the Lucent Hive in the all-new Legendary Campaign.



Are you Legendary?

Take on Savathûn and the Lucent Hive in the all-new Legendary Campaign.

Faster XP farm in Savathun's Throneworld for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

1) Farming until Rank 15

Farming for patrols and public events (Image via Bungie)

To get through the top threshold of rank 15, you have to put in the grind through patrol and public event completion. The newest Throneworld has a total of three major locations known as Quagmire, Florescent Canal, and Miasma. You will find public events in each of these locations, all of which grants 130 Throneworld XP.

Furthermore, each patrol grants 30 to 40 XP, with the Ghost investigation being the quickest of all. You can equip the Wombo Detector to get everything in view within your 50-meter range. This also works for Hive chests and planetary resources as well.

Running the Metamorphosis Lost Sector is recommended, as it takes a shorter amount of time compared to the other two. Typically, bounties from Fynch can be added to the rankings as well.

2) Farming from 15 to 30

Deepsight tier 3 chest on Queen's Bailey (Image via Bungie)

After hitting rank 15, you can interact with Deepsight tier 3 chests and puzzles. Some of these will grant you a total of 200 EXP, which can be reset after exiting the vicinity. A total of three chests will grant you 600 EXP in approximately a minute.

All of the chests mentioned here are located in the Queen's Bailey of the Throneworld. The first chest can be unlocked by interacting with the Deepsight tier 3 located straight from the entrance. Interact with the ignited fire lanterns until the chest spawns.

Queen's Bailey chest location (Image via Destiny 2)

The second chest is located just to the left of the first location. You can also navigate towards this by taking a hard right from the entrance stairs.

Second Deepsight (Image via Destiny 2)

Simply interact and jump onto the chest to get 200 EXP.

For the third chest, go through the huge door at the end of the road and walk up the main stairs. For the next part, interact with the Deepsight to destroy five Hive runes within the same room. You will get a chest after all the runes have been destroyed.

Doorway to the third chest (Image via Destiny 2)

To repeat this process, you can either leave the area or spawn in from your orbit again.

