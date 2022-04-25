Destiny 2 leaks show new SMG and armor sets for Guardian Games 2022 

Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is an annual event where players have to compete with their favorite classes and come out on top of the podium.

Similar to last season, Eva Levante will be back in the Tower to celebrate with everyone. Typically, with a major event comes major loot, and Year 5 won't be any different.

With Hunters being the defending champions this year, things will be very different after the changes in the PvP sandbox and Void 3.0. Players will be able to gather numerous bounties and medals for their achievements and submit them to a special podium.

Ahead of the May 3 reset, there have been a few leaks that confirm upcoming gear, armor sets, Ghosts, and other items related to this year's Guardian Games. This article breaks down everything.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks. The final release might be different.

All rumored leaks related to Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

Similar to other annual Destiny 2 events, Guardian Games also comes with a particular currency called "Laurels." These can be gathered by defeating combatants with abilities.

Turning in Laurel to Eva will grant players a medal. Depending on the nature of the medal, the Guardian class will earn points.

The community has roughly a week before the event kicks in, but there are some leaks on the internet that might help keep the hype alive until May 3.

The latest weapon from the Guardian Games will be a 750 RPM Void SMG called "The Title." It comes with the following perks in both the columns:

1) First column

Perpetual Motion. Dynamic Sway Reduction. Hip Fire Grip Steady Hands Stats for All. Threat Detector. Grave Robber

2) Second column

Focused Fury Turnabout. Moving Target. One for All. Vorpal Weapon. Surrounded. Swashbuckler.

A new Aggressive Framed SMG with a Void element might prove to be quite useful for Guardians at this time. The weapon also has perks that might be favored by both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE players.

Among other rewards, players will be able to earn a brand new exclusive emblem, sparrows, an exotic ship, and Ghost Shells.

During the launch of The Witch Queen, the existence of an exotic shader was also datamined. This was within the "Alluring Looks Bundle" containing an exotic shader and two armor synthesis.

Vex Mythoclast will also be getting its ornament called "Clast of its Own," which will go live once Guardian Games 2022 goes live on May 3.

