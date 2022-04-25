Seasonal Challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 10 (April 26)

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen are coming to an end, as players will need to finish up a total of 75 to get a big chunk of Bright Dust. However, things don't end there as Guardian Games will be keeping everyone busy in the last few weeks of Season 16.

Kimber Prime @KimberPrime In the Psiops Battlegrounds with the bell room sometimes wizards get stuck in their spawn (we've loaded into a few instances like this), but you can fix it.



Use stasis shards to kill the wizard through the door, and ghost will collect the out of bounds item later on to progress In the Psiops Battlegrounds with the bell room sometimes wizards get stuck in their spawn (we've loaded into a few instances like this), but you can fix it.Use stasis shards to kill the wizard through the door, and ghost will collect the out of bounds item later on to progress https://t.co/qIX37aEFRT

After 10 long weeks of punishing endgame activities, players can relax and compete with their favorite classes, starting on May 3. However, since the seasonal challenges are ending with the tenth week of Season of the Risen, it is safe to say that Eva Levante won't have anything to do with them.

Instead, the upcoming objectives have a lot to do with the PsiOps Battlegrounds, the Vanguard skin for seasonal weapons, and Moon activities. The following article lists down all the challenges required for completion in Week 10 of Season 16.

All upcoming seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season 16 week 10 (April 26)

1) Snuffed Out

Mor'ak Lightstealer boss in EDZ PsiOps Battlegrounds (Image via Bungie)

Season of the Risen has already given players a lot to work with, from weapons to armor. Each gear can be farmed repeatedly from the seasonal activity PsiOps Battlegrounds, which is accessible via a node in H.E.L.M. However, Bungie has divided each one of these activities into three separate locations.

While the locations are exclusive for a given week through the playlist node, players can still choose either the EDZ, Cosmodrome, or the Moon to initiate the PsiOps. To complete this challenge, all three final light-bearing bosses need to be defeated.

It is still unclear whether the challenge will be retroactive or not, but there are no additional objectives asking players to complete it in Master difficulty. This allows everyone to start the mission with three different nodes and defeat the final boss to clear the challenge.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

2) PsiOps Speed-Ups

PsiOps Battlegrounds in Cosmodrome (Image via Destiny 2)

The second challenge in week 10 comes in the form of another PsiOps Battlegrounds triumph, except this time, players will need to finish it under a time limit. This particular objective is supposed to be done with normal difficulty, so players can go all out with their explosive add-clearing builds.

The only Champions that players might face are Unstoppables in EDZ and Cosmodrome, alongside Barriers in Scarlet Keep. All three PsiOps can be initiated from their respective nodes in the three locations.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

3) A Night on the Moon

Moon (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors on the Moon. Lost Sectors grant the most progress out of all planetary activities.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust.

4) Stalwart Skin

Stalwart Skin for Reckless Endangerment (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to reach reputation rank 16 on Zavala twice to acquire the Stalwart Skin and complete this challenge. The most efficient way to do this is to wait for a week that will grant bonus Vanguard ranks on Nightfall or strikes.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust, Planestrider emblem.

