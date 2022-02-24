How to get Risen Umbral Energy in Destiny 2

Risen Umbral Energy is an important resource that players need to obtain in Destiny 2.

The item is collected and used to unlock Umbral Engrams found at the War Table of the H.E.L.M. There are several Umbral Engrams to locate, which means more Risen Umbral Energy is necessary.

Acquiring Risen Umbral Energy can be done during PsiOps Battleground missions. Upon completion, a Runic Chest is rewarded, which contains Risen Umbral Energy.

Obtaining Risen Umbral Energy in Destiny 2

PsiOps Battleground missions will test players' might (Image via Bungie)

Fighting through PsiOps Battleground missions is the number one way to acquire Risen Umbral Energy. These missions are completed on behalf of Lord Saladin and appear in locations all across the solar system.

The missions themselves see players going up against the toughness of the Lightbearing Hive. A recommended power level of 1500 should be reached before diving into these missions.

Users get a Runic Chest for their troubles when the mission is successful. Open the Runic Chest, and a random amount of Risen Umbral Energy will be given.

They must be advised that opening Runic Chests requires Psychogenic Intel. That resource can be gathered by completing campaign missions from the new Witch Queen expansion.

How to use Risen Umbral Energy in Destiny 2

A look at the War Table (Image via Bungie)

After Risen Umbral Energy is obtained, it must be taken to the War Table found at the H.E.L.M, a hub area near the top of the Tower. The War Table is hard to miss inside the room.

Gamers will find Umbral Engrams by accessing the War Table. They may interact with it to see the number of Umbral Engrams available and the amount of Risen Umbral Energy needed to decrypt each.

If enough Risen Umbral Energy has been gathered, users should decode and decrypt one of the Umbral Engrams to unlock rewards. They can be anything from Exotic weapons to high-level gear.

Doing this with the new Witch Queen expansion will allow players to increase their power level. That gives them the strength to take on some of the more difficult objectives in Destiny 2.

