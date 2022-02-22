How big is the Destiny 2 The Witch Queen update and when does it drop?

The name "Witch Queen" has been circulating in the Destiny 2 community since the release of Season of Arrivals back in 2020.

Bungie held an official Vidoc, which pretty much revealed their entire content calendar for the next four years. While it gave players the idea that the developers wouldn't be making another sequel, it also gave away the name of three different expansions to come.

Before The Witch Queen and the Season of the Risen launches on February 22 we want players to be aware of certain issues and information before logging in the first time.



Fast forward to two years, and the community is finally getting one of the most anticipated releases of Destiny 2.

The Witch Queen is scheduled to release at 9 AM PST (1700 UTC) alongside versions of 4.0.0.1. Bungie has also made the files available for preload. They have been calculated to be 21GB in size on PC (Steam).

In total, everyone is recommended to have at least 110 GB of free space for the total game size across Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen preload and uptime for servers on February 22

Aside from the missions for The Witch Queen, Bungie will also be releasing a lot of sandbox-related changes. From Day 1 patches to Hotfixes, players will be looking at an immense change of pace since every Guardian will also have their Power Level floored to 1350.

Like the previous major updates, Bungie has shut down the official servers of the game. This includes third-party applications such as Destiny Item Manager (DIM), Destiny Companion App, and the official site. Players were given the preloaded files 15 minutes after the downtime started at 7:00 PM PST.





Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22 when Update 4.0.0.1 will be available.



Destiny 2 maintenance has begun. Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22 when Update 4.0.0.1 will be available.

The current size of the game files on PC is 80 GB, which may change depending on Day 1 hotfixes and other updates that might follow. All players will be getting the same files regardless of the version of The Witch Queen they have purchased.

The servers will be live at 9 AM PST, giving Guardians new exotics, strikes, open world, and campaigns. In addition, the light subclass will be completely overhauled with new mechanics, aspects, and fragments. New Light players will also be getting missions to unlock that aspect, which will be further added to the game files.

Just a few days to Void 3.0.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is coming out today on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Google Stadia.

