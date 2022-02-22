When will Destiny 2 servers come back online? Maintenance downtime, The Witch Queen preload, and expected bugs (February 22) 

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is just a few hours away, as Bungie prepares for the launch with one of the longest maintenances in the last few months. However, players can start pre-loading the updated files, as doing so will give them a headstart during the release and reduce the queuing time as well.

The latest expansion (with a size of 21 GB on Steam) is for the new 4.0.0.1 update. However, players will face a prompt in the game after the new official Witch Queen title screen stating, "The final pieces are being placed. No peeking."

The servers for Destiny 2 will be up after the ongoing maintenance at 9:00 am PST (1700 UTC). However, there will still be background maintenance that will continue until 10:00 am PST.

Server maintenance for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen and when will it come back up (February 22)

The Witch Queen has proved to be one of the most hyped expansions Bungie has released for Destiny 2. With the game's player base at an all-time high due to great writing in the Beyond Light seasons, sales for the Year 5 DLC reached one million just in pre-orders alone.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



On February 22 at 9 AM PST (1700 UTC), Update 4.0.0.1 will be playable across all platforms and regions. Ongoing Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 10 AM(1800 UTC).



So it is safe to say that there are quite a lot of people lined up to play The Witch Queen after it goes live. However, Bungie has a history of making players wait after a major update, be it an entirely different expansion or a new season. To improve that, the company has shut down all servers today at 6:45 pm PST.

The server uptime of The Witch Queen for major regions are as follows:

China: 5:00 pm

Australia: 1:00 am

India: 10:30 pm

UK: 5:00 pm.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Before The Witch Queen and the Season of the Risen launches on February 22 we want players to be aware of certain issues and information before logging in the first time. The following information may include minor spoilers for item and activity names.



Bungie's official Twitter support has updated the community regarding certain problems that players might face in the initial hours of the release. This includes:

Overload mods not regenerating Champions on stun for Auto Rifles and SMG.

Recommended Power Level for PsiOps Battlegrounds won't display but will be 1500.

Glaive melee kills won't count kill tracker progress.

Enemies with volatile debuff might not count for bounty progress.

Grave Robber perk of Enigma Glaive will be disabled until further notice.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is all set to release today at 9:00 am PST with version 4.0.0.1.

