Bungie is patching Destiny 2 Thrallway XP farm in The Witch Queen 

There is no shortage of activities inside Destiny 2's sandbox. From competitive PvP to high-tier PvE, players tend to take part in almost everything for better loot and materials. However, amidst all the reward gears, there is also the case of XP gain that contributes to a player's Season Pass and Artifact bonus.

AFK farms are something Destiny 2 players often do to boost their power levels without having to do much work. With the help of a few macros and controllers, this was the easiest process to gain XP overnight with several builds and specific weapons.

However, starting with The Witch Queen, there won't be a chance for Guardians to gain almost 1000 Season Pass levels just by farming on the Thrallway checkpoint.

Thrallway to get an XP nerf as Destiny 2 players will not be able to AFK on the Shattered Throne checkpoint

In the last ever TWAB (This Week at Bungie) of Season 15, Bungie announced some of the significant changes coming with the new expansion. With more than half the blog post covering details on the changes to Gambit, the company sneaked in a little update regarding the XP farm.

Thrallway consists of two checkpoints in the Shattered Throne dungeon, both having taken Thralls rushing in towards the players. What makes these two checkpoints so good for XP and material farming is the infinite spawns of the enemies.

Players used to spawn via someone else's world and calibrate all sorts of weapons and gears. While this process is still viable inside other activities such as Shuro-Chi or Grasp loot cave, Thrallway was unique because of the infinite XP gain.

Not only did the checkpoint throw in hoards of Thralls at the same time, but killing off each of them granted a fair amount of XP, which was enough to power up three times overnight. So if any Guardians are roaming around the tower or the open world at a Season level of four digits, it is because of the Thrallway farm.

SweatyOrNot @Sweaty0rNot BREAKING NEWS REGARDING THE THRALLWAY BREAKING NEWS REGARDING THE THRALLWAY 🚨BREAKING NEWS REGARDING THE THRALLWAY🚨 https://t.co/2GHH91UPH6

Bungie stated the following changes regarding the Thrallway nerf in their TWAB:

"Fixed an issue where Shadow Thrall in The Shattered Throne were unintentionally granting investment rewards such as Glimmer, engrams, and XP."

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is all set to release on February 22, 2022.

