Breaking down the new Exotic gears from Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer

A most recent Destiny 2 trailer showcases a lot of unseen footage regarding The Witch Queen expansion. Although it is just an extended version of the leaked Google AdSense video, players got to see a whole lot more regarding the upcoming Crafting Mechanics, Exotics, and skills.

The Witch Queen expansion will bring a lot more to the table as Bungie will give the players complete freedom on the weapons they will be crafting. In addition, all three classes will be getting their own set of Exotic gears, which further amplifies their subclass skills.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen weapon crafting might change the way players approach the game forever

First and foremost, the fact that players can approach a weapon's perk, barrels, and magazines with complete freedom is confirmed. In the latest trailer, that perk combination is shown from the 10s mark to 15s, where players can choose one out of numerous other perks for a single weapon.

However, countless questions like "How many weapons could be altered?" "Can the frames of each weapon be changed as well?" "Can players change the fire rate of the weapons?" arise from this one particular section of the video:

Thankfully, Bungie's Senior Community Manager took to Twitter, saying the next TWAB (This Week at Bungie) will feature the core of crafting and possible details on other gears.

In addition, it also looks as if the entire crafting will be done on a relic located on Mars. With Savathun's voice-over, she might as well be considered someone who might be helping the Guardians in making the weapons.

As mentioned earlier, the trailer leaked via a Google AdSense video also showcased a few upcoming Seasonal Exotics. However, this time players got a hold of their names. These weapons include:

Grand Overture: An arc Slug launcher, which might be a Machine Gun considering the fire rate.

Parasite: A Grenade Launcher that shoots Hive worms into enemies with increasing damage.

Osteo Striga: The pre-order SMG can also be farmed inside the game. It shoots poison damage that is the same as Thorn, spreading it on kill.

Other gears include the exotic Glaive for all three classes, granting them different skills and buffs. They are:

A mini-bubble for Titans Edge of Action

A healing turret for Warlocks Edge of Intent.

Am arc wave to damage enemies for Hunters Edge of Concurrence.

Other exotic gear in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen includes:

The Hoarfrost-Z Chest for Titans will replace barricades with Stasis crystals.

Osmiomancy Gloves for Warlocks will increase the distance and damage of Coldsnap grenades.

Blight Ranger Helmet for Hunters will increase the damage of reflected projectiles from Arc Staff.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will go live on February 22, 2022.

