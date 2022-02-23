How to get Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen campaign is upon us and players might be wondering how to unlock all the new stuff added by Bungie.

After an extended 14-hour maintenance, there were a few surprising things on Day 1. From legendary campaigns to quick server entries, the Guardian needed to be on its toes from the very beginning.

One of the new exotic materials in the game, Ascendant Alloy, has made its presence known due to the newly implemented weapon crafting. The Enclave, which acts as the new social hub for The Witch Queen campaign, hosts the newest relic used to create new gear.

A new material called Ascendant Alloy is shaping meta in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

If you have finished The Witch Queen campaign, you might know the value of the Ascendant Alloy bound to create a new weapon. It is an exotic resource, similar to Ascendant Shard, but not nearly enough currency to buy them.

Currently, the Ascendant Alloy can only be purchased in two locations. One can be bought from Banshee-44 and the other from Rahool's new inventory, both in the Tower.

The gunsmith vendor has had his inventory wholly revamped with the new expansion, where instead of Gunsmith Mats, you will find different materials purchasable after reaching a certain rank.

Much like other Destiny 2 vendors, Banshee can be pushed to Rank 16, further unlocking the Ascendant Alloy alongside an Ascendant Shard. Additionally, in the Cryptarch of the Tower, Master Rahool sells exotic crafting resources in exchange for 400 Legendary Shards. However, this is limited to only per week.

With enough Ascendant Alloys, you can take them to the relic located in your Enclave and start working on the traits of your crafted weapons. This is very important in the long run, as upgrading your crafted weapon will make it stronger and more viable for endgame activities.

Enclave (Image via Destiny 2)

Rahool's inventory works a lot like Spider's now, where you can go for different planetary mats by turning in Legendary Shards or Glimmers. Other materials include Glimmers, Enhancement Prims, Ascendant Shards, and Enhancement Cores.

With Banshee's requirement for the exotic material being Rank 16, Rahool's inventory seems to be the only choice at present.

