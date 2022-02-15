"It's a whole cocktail of absurdity": Bungie releases a trailer on Glaive's development for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen 

Glaive is going to change a lot of things in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen. For starters, it's three things in one, so players will be looking to gain a full advantage in endgame content. However, when it comes to broken gears in the sandbox, things tend to go out of hand, even for Bungie.

In a recent trailer dedicated only to the new weapon archetype, the company revealed an in-depth look at their development and balancing process. Glaive, aside from having an exotic rarity, will be available to all three classes with different skills.

Bungie's deep-dive into the Glaive archetype for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Bungie announced the Champion mods for The Witch Queen season back in January, which was a month before the big release. Unstoppable mods have been revealed to be paired up with the new Glaive archetype, which players are yet to get used to.

However, each class will be getting its respective version of the archetype, much like how particular swords used to work.

The upcoming skills for all the Glaives in three classes are:

Edge of Action for Titan's void bubble.

Edge of Intent for Warlock's healing turret.

Edge of Concurrence for Hunter's arc wave.

The main thing from the trailers that have attracted so many players, however, is the different attack patterns. Since Glaive can be used in first-person view, there was still a factor in making each attack non-repetitive.

Destiny 2 had only one melee archetype in the game, and Bungie decided to switch the camera to third-person, giving the players more field-of-view. However, the new Glaive weapon type is much more focused on the enemy present in front. So casting a shield, performing combos, or firing a projectile will be done while looking straight towards the enemy.

Glaives, in general, are defined as polearms that have a very uncanny resemblance to Japanese naginata. They consist of a single blade on one side of the pole and are usually wielded with both hands.

It looks like the idea of the weapon is very much inspired by this aspect, and Bungie decided to further add space magic to it. They stated:

"Glaive is the kind of weapon that you can only find in a Bungie game. We love high fantasies and we love sci-fi, let's mold those two together and this thing that's like part lance, part fusion rifle and part shield which comes together to make an experience you can find only in Destiny."

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is scheduled for a February 22 release this year following a long 14-hour maintenance.

