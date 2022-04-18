Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 9 (April 19) 

Seasonal challenges are back again in Destiny 2, as week 9 will have a series of new tasks for players in both PvP and PvE. These objectives are important for weekly EXP, which will also be added to the seasonal artifact bonus. Each challenge also holds rewards such as Bright Dust and weapons.

The seasonal challenges for the ninth week in Season of the Risen will feature objectives related to Vox Obscura Master, Trials of Osiris, and weapon calibration. These are just a few that are available, with the following article mentioning every upcoming seasonal challenge in detail for week 9 in Season 16.

All upcoming seasonal challenges in week 9 of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen

1) Propaganda Mastery

Cabal tank inside the Vox Obscura mission (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to clear the Vox Obscura mission on Master difficulty. However, there is no time limit required for this challenge, since the mission itself consists of a few such objectives.

To unlock the Master difficulty of Vox Obscura, players will need to progress through the Operation Elbrus questline and complete the normal version of the quest first. From there, Caiatl will hand over the "Vox Reveleta" mission at the War Table of H.E.L.M.

The challenge will be completed once players have access to the catalyst of Dead Messenger.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

2) Undying Legend

PsiOps Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete the PsiOps Battlegrounds activity without dying. In the upcoming week, the seasonal activity will take place in Cosmodrome. Everyone needs to be careful against the Champions and Lightbearers, as they are able to deal the most damage.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

3) Armory-Wide Calibration

Season of the Risen weapons (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to perform basic weapon calibrations with Kinetic, Energy, and Power. Multiple checkpoints such as the Loot Cave in Grasp of Avarice or Shuro-Chi in Last Wish can prove viable for all weapon types. Players will have to score a total of 200 kills with each weapon.

Bonus progress will be granted with Champion kills.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust.

4) Void Gambit

Gambit armor set for Guardians (Image via Bungie)

The Gambit game mode will be under the spotlight in the upcoming week, as players will have to defeat combatants using their Void abilities. Bonus progress can be earned by defeating an invader or while invading.

A total of 200 combatants need to be defeated to claim this challenge.

Rewards: Challenger XP++, Bright Dust.

5) Trial by Firing Squad

Lighthouse after Trials (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to dive deep into the Zone Capture labs in the upcoming week, as this challenge requires everyone to win a total of 20 rounds. This can be done in any week for the remainder of Season 16, so the Guardians can take things at their own pace.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust, Trials of Osiris weapon.

6) Void Vanguard

Zavala (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to Gambit, players will have to defeat 300 combatants in playlists with Void abilities.

Rewards: Challenger XP++, Bright Dust.

Edited by Siddharth Satish