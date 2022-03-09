How to get the Dead Messenger catalyst in Destiny 2 

Three weeks after the release of Season of the Risen, Destiny 2 enters the latter stages of the main questline. Caiatl has asked all Guardians to get back into the Vox Obscura mission and take care of the Psion propaganda. The twist, in this case, is that everyone has to run the mission on Master difficulty.

The following article breaks down the process and enemies that you will face on the road to getting the catalyst for Dead Messenger.

Disclaimer: This article is made based on the assumption of Vox Obscura Normal clearance, and the fact that you already possess Dead Messenger.

Steps required for acquiring the Dead Messenger catalyst in Destiny 2

1) "Vox Revelata" quest

To start things off, be sure to progress through the Operation Elbrus questline and stay updated with the normal Vox Obscura. Once cleared in Normal, you can now head over to the H.E.L.M., talk to Caiatl and pick up the exotic quest "Vox Revelata" to acquire the catalyst.

Once picked up, navigate to Savathun's Throne World and start the mission "Vox Obscura" in Master.

2) Vox Obscura Master Difficulty

The recommended power level for the Master Difficulty is 1580. Players can either attempt to do it now or wait until they have hit their respective power close to the recommended. Modifiers for this Difficulty include:

Pestilence: Defeating a Psion will spawn a void grenade at their feet.

Your equipment will be locked.

Radar will be disabled.

In addition, stock up on your Glaives with Champion mods, as this mission will throw in a lot of Unstoppable and Barrier enemies. Since most of the Vox Obscura objectives take place in open spaces and wide rooms, surviving from a Champion enemy might become tough without an Invisible Hunter or an Overshield Titan.

Once you are done killing the boss, go to the treasure room and open the final chest to claim Dead Messenger's catalyst. To unlock, you need to defeat 200 enemies with void, solar, and arc damage with the weapon.

