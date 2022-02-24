How to get Dead Messenger exotic Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen?

Since the release of The Witch Queen, Destiny 2's inventory of exotics has increased quite a bit. From kinetics to energy, Guardians are all having busy days grinding inside The Witch Queen's Throneworld for new gears.

However, with the expansion, players were put in with another big update that might not be getting enough spotlight amidst all the hype.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 It’s been a long day.



A good one, but a long one.



Legendary difficulty complete. Now, rest.

Season of the Risen, a story parallel to Savathun's campaign, has also been launched with the recent weekly reset. Much like seasons prior, this has a separate questline which will be unlocked with a weekly reset.

Interestingly, Season 16 is also giving away an exotic Grenade Launcher, which is bound to a separate questline within the Throneworld.

Steps to get Dead Messenger in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen

Dead Messenger exotic Grenade Launcher comes with an intrinsic perk: "Trinary Vision." This will further burst out three waves of energy from the released projectile on the ground.

In addition, the exotic perk "The Fundamentals" will allow players to switch the weapon's elemental damage type with just a press of a button.

DestinyTracker❓ @destinytrack



“One-shot handheld Grenade Launcher. Projectiles release a fan of three energy waves on contact with the ground.”



"One-shot handheld Grenade Launcher. Projectiles release a fan of three energy waves on contact with the ground."

The weapon works a lot like a waveframed Grenade Launcher, except this will allow everyone to change elements to synchronize better with elemental well mods.

Typically, the damage output and radius of the wave are significantly higher and more deadly. The steps to get this weapon are as follows:

1) Operation Elbrus questline

Introductory mission to Season 16 (Image via Destiny 2)

To start things off, Guardians will need to head to the Hangar and start an introductory mission to Season of the Risen. This will require a series of quests and new PsiOps Battlegrounds activity within EDZ. Upon completion, the War Table on the H.E.L.M. will grant a different questline known as "Operation Elbrus."

PvP section in activities (Image via Destiny 2)

The first step asks the players to gather 500 intel, which will be more efficient inside PvP. Each run of 10-minute Controls will grant players a total of 255 points.

The next step requires finishing another PsiOps Battlegrounds to unlock the Runic chest that spawns at the end. With everything down, the quest steps will reach "7 out of 28" after a few small interactions. Caiatl then appears to give everyone an exotic quest for the weapon.

2) Kill the Messenger exotic quest

Kill the Messenger exotic quest (Image via Destiny 2)

The exotic quest can be accessed via Savathun's Throneworld in the upper-right corner. The "Vex Obscura" is the quest's name, which has a minimum power requirement of 1550. The Guardians can form a fireteam of three and run this to ease the difficulty.

The quest itself requires completing a set of objectives within a specific time frame. The majority of this mission will be about breaking things with Cabal vehicles and deactivating Boss Shield by meleeing other Psions.

After defeating the final boss, Dead Messenger will be available for pick up. However, the catalyst for this weapon is expected to be found later in the same mission with greater difficulty.

