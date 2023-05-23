Are the Destiny 2 servers down for Season of the Deep?

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is here, as Bungie has been making adjustments to its official servers. Players worldwide are grinding Lightfall's second seasonal entry, with very little known regarding the overall storyline so far. However, Bungie did tease some content, with more activities and an annual event to come in the upcoming months.

There is a scheduled maintenance as well, where Bungie will be taking down their official servers for an hour and 45 minutes. Players can expect a few tweaks to the sandbox alongside Hotfix 7.1.0.1, which might include a game-breaking exploit, a few adjustments to drops, and more.

To check the full patch notes, everyone can keep an eye out for Bungie's official website. The following article lists the maintenance downtime for Destiny 2 servers in all major regions.

Destiny 2 maintenance schedule for Season of the Deep and Hotfix 7.1.0.1

Destiny 2 servers often require maintenance to ensure a smooth launch during seasonal or expansion releases. Hence, this time is no different, as players have been removed from any in-game activities a few hours before the launch of Season of the Deep daily reset.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Update 7.1.0.1



Maintenance has begun.



REMAINING TIMELINE

❖ Player Removal: 8:15 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Expected log in: 10 AM

❖ Expected end: 11 AM

Players should note that Bungie might announce an extension in the downtime, where they often decide to update the community via their support Twitter account. Hence, based on the official announcement, everyone can expect the servers to come back sometime around 10 am PDT, the usual reset time.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Update 7.1.0.1



Destiny 2 is being brought offline for expected maintenance.



REMAINING TIMELINE

❖ Expected log in: 10 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Expected end: 11 AM

However, it should also be noted that a background maintenance has begun much earlier. Based on the given times, the following list consists of downtime periods in all major regions:

India: 8:45 pm to 10:30 am (June 1).

8:45 pm to 10:30 am (June 1). China: 11:15 pm to 1 am (June 2).

11:15 pm to 1 am (June 2). UK: 4:15 pm to 6 pm (June 1).

4:15 pm to 6 pm (June 1). Australia: 1:15 am to 3 am (June 2).

1:15 am to 3 am (June 2). Brazil: 12:15 pm to 2 pm (June 1).

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack Destiny 2 Servers are now OFFLINE to prepare for Update 7.1.0.1



Servers will return at 10am PT / 1pm ET! Destiny 2 Servers are now OFFLINE to prepare for Update 7.1.0.1 Servers will return at 10am PT / 1pm ET! https://t.co/I7fPnN7ORA

Here is a list of times based on the start of maintenance, downtime, and their end on the official servers:

Maintenance scheduled to begin: 7 am PT/ 3 pm BST/ 4 pm CET.

Servers to go offline: 8:15 am PT/ 3 pm BST/ 4 pm CET.

Servers are to come on alongside Season 21: 10 am PT/ 6 pm BST/ 9 pm CET

Maintenance is expected to conclude: 11 pm PT/ 7 pm BST/ 8 pm CET.

Typically, any websites of third-party applications tied to Destiny 2's API will be brought offline as well. Some of them include DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Destiny Recipes, Destiny Tracker, D2 Gunsmith, Destiny Companion App, and Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 CAT error code (Image via Bungie)

Players are recommended to update the game files deployed with the new update, as failing to do so will lead to CAT errors in the game.

