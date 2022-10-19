Destiny 2 error code CAT: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The only thing more annoying than Fallen Shanks in Destiny 2 is probably the huge number of error codes that Guardians come across every now and then. These often point to the issue for which the error is being spotted.

Error code CAT is one such code that prevents Guardians from logging into the game.

How to fix the error code CAT in Destiny 2?

Error code CAT comes up whenever a Guardian does not download the latest patch for their copy of Destiny 2 and thus is not allowed to log into the game.

The only solution for this is to update the game files. Updates are automatically applied for patches and major events like the Festival of the Lost. However, if the game does not update by itself, Guardians will have to go to the platform on which the game has been downloaded and then verify the integrity of the files. This should trigger an automatic download of the files that are missing or the ones that need an update.

Since this error code can usually be attributed to outdated game files, it keeps popping up right after a new patch has been released. For example, a lot of Guardians kept complaining about the error code right after the Festival of the Lost went live in Destiny 2 yesterday.

On the off chance that Guardians keep receiving the CAT error code despite having downloaded the game, verifying the integrity of the files could help resolve this issue. Given that Destiny 2 is available on Steam and Epic Games, here's how to do it for both the platforms.

For Steam

Guardians will have to navigate to Destiny 2 within their library.

Once here, there should be a small cogwheel on the right side of the screen.

Guardians need to click on this cogwheel and then select the Properties option from the drop down list.

Under properties, Guardians will have to click on "Local Files" and then "Verify integrity of game files."

For Epic Games

Guardians will have to head over to their Library in the Epic Games Store.

From there, Guardians will have to navigate to Destiny 2.

Below the title of the game, there should be three dots. Guardians need to click on these three dots and then on the "Manage" button from the list that appears next.

On the new panel that opens, Guardians need to click on the "Verify" button and the Epic Games Store client will do the rest of the job on its own.

The overall verification process could take some time, but it should trigger the download for any missing/corrupt files. Unlike the Weasel error that has multiple causes behind it, the CAT error is easier to fix.

