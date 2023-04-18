Destiny 2 server downtime (April 18): Maintenance schedule for all major regions

The long-awaited mid-season patch for Destiny 2, version 7.0.5, will finally get deployed on the official servers. Since Bungie will be conducting maintenance, it will require downtime across all regions. This patch will bring in a lot of changes to the damage output of a variety of weapons, as well as Heist Battlegrounds missions and many more.

As per the server time, the maintenance is scheduled to start at 8 am PDT (UTC -7) on April 18. However, players will be removed from any in-game activities starting at 8:45 am PDT, until 10 am PDT, the weekly reset time. Typically, everyone can expect the downtime to extend after the reset takes place.

Unlike previous maintenance periods, Bungie will be keeping its servers off for longer than usual. In this week's case, the total downtime will be held for an hour and fifteen minutes. Read on to learn about the downtime for all major regions and the potential patch notes for the mid-season hotfix.

Destiny 2 downtime for Hotfix 7.0.5 in all major regions (April 18)

As mentioned earlier, Bungie will keep the servers down for an hour and fifteen minutes until the weekly reset time. This is to implement the changes tied to the upcoming hotfix, alongside the changes with the weekly resets. As teased by multiple sources, the upcoming hotfix will buff up damage to specific primary weapons.

The following is a list of downtime schedules for all major regions:

India: 9:15 pm (April 18) to 10:30 am (April 18).

9:15 pm (April 18) to 10:30 am (April 18). China: 11:45 pm (April 18) to 1 am (April 19).

11:45 pm (April 18) to 1 am (April 19). UK: 3:45 pm to 5 pm (April 18).

3:45 pm to 5 pm (April 18). Australia: 2:45 am to 4 am (April 19).

2:45 am to 4 am (April 19). Brazil: 12:45 pm to 2 pm (April 18).

Players should note that Bungie will continue to hold background maintenance for an hour after the servers go live. Hence, error codes such as CAT, Cabbage, and Calabrese are common occurrences during this time.

Additionally, any third-party applications tied to the Destiny 2 API, such as Destiny Tracker, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Destiny Recipes, D2checklist, Braytech, Light.gg, and Bungie's official website will stay down for the duration of the downtime.

For full patch notes, Destiny 2 players can keep an eye on Bungie's website sometime after the servers go live. Installation files for the hotfix will be available for all platforms, which can be expected shortly after the servers get taken down for maintenance. Those who don't see the downloadable files are recommended to restart their console/client.

The following is a list of changes that everyone can expect with the arrival of Destiny 2 hotfix 7.0.5:

25% damage buff to Auto Rifles.

20% damage buff to Pulse Rifles.

20% damage buff to Sidearms and Hand Cannons.

10% damage buff to Scout Rifles.

Final Warning won't be able to track targets around Titan barricades.

Tarrabah's Ravenous Beast will have reduced energy generation from taking damage.

Clash will leave the QP playlist.

Ascendant III or higher will grant a new emblem.

Adjustment of spawn over shield from 50 HP to 150HP.

You can also check out a full list of upcoming content for Week 8 of Destiny 2 Season of Defiance.

