All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 8 (April 18) 

Destiny 2's new seasonal challenges will be added alongside the week eight reset, as players must complete them for additional EXP and materials. As season 20 ends, almost everyone will seek materials and Bright Dust for future use. To summarize what is in store for everyone, the upcoming challenges will consist of the calibration of Swords, Bows, and Glaives, alongside multiple rounds in Trials of Osiris and obtaining the Gambit ornament of the current ritual weapon.

The following article lists everything related to the seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season 20, week 8.

How to complete the upcoming seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Week 8

1) Size Defying

Destiny 2 Cosmodrome Defiant Battlegrounds (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat Champions and bosses inside any Defiant Battlegrounds via the playlist node located within HELM. However, bonus progress can be obtained by defeating them within the Legend difficulty.

The expected Champions here are Unstoppable and Overload, as most enemies in Defiant Battlegrounds are Taken. With surges being the new Strand subclass, players are recommended to use 'suspend' abilities against Champions alongside Strand primary weapons.

Champions or boss kills required: 25.

Reward: Challenger XP+.

2) Relentless Liberator

Prisoners captured within the pyramid (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must earn bonus rewards using a Defiant key at the end of the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist activity. However, this challenge can be done on both standard and Legend difficulty. Lightfall campaigns, Terminal Overloads, Raids, and playlist activities often drop the seasonal currency upon completion to obtain Defiant keys.

Bonus rewards received: 3.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

3) Trial by firing squad

Destiny 2 Cauldrone (Image via Bungie)

Players must win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris to complete this challenge. With the implementation of fireteam matchmaking, Guardians can expect to face the same number of opponents based on the number of players in their fireteam. Hence, having a 3-stack team will almost always lead to a 3-stack opposition.

Trials of Osiris round wins required: 20.

Rewards: Trials of Osiris only weapon, Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

4) Defiant Gambit ornament

Gambit Glaive ornament (Image via Destiny 2)

As the name suggests, players must obtain the Gambit ornament for the Ecliptic Staff Ritual Glaive this season. However, the decoration is obtainable only via the second vendor reset on Drifter, so it is recommended that players pursue this challenge on a bonus Infamy week.

Gambit ornament required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

5) Defiant calibration

Le Monarque Bow (Image via Bungie)

To complete this final challenge, players must calibrate Swords, Glaives, and Bows anywhere in the system. However, bonus progress can be earned by defeating Guardians. With the arrival of Momentum Control in week 8, players can one-shot any player with a precision shot of Le Monarque Exotic Bow.

Kills required: 150. (multiplicative with Guardian kills)

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

Players should note that Destiny 2's API has one more challenge listed within the list, which remains classified. Hence, it can be assumed that one of the upcoming challenges in week eight will have something to do with the seasonal story or seasonal activities such as the Defiant Battlegrounds or the AVALON Vex mission.

