Le Monarque catalyst coming "soon" as teased by Destiny 2 Weapons Lead 

Le Monarque is one of the most powerful Exotic weapons in Destiny 2, allowing players to easily obtain one-shot kills in PvP with the right setup. Introduced in Season of the Forge, it possesses a unique trait that applies poison damage to enemies hit by its arrows.

However, almost four years after its release, Guardians have wondered why this weapon doesn't have a catalyst, but the wait appears to be nearing its end, with the official announcement that the bow will in fact be receiving a catalyst.

Destiny 2 Exotic Bow Le Monarque catalyst teased by Bungie

In a recent interview with Destiny Massive Breakdowns podcast, Chris Proctor, Bungie's Weapons Lead, shed some light on upcoming changes and additions to the game. Fans of Le Monarque can rejoice, as he also mentioned that it will be receiving a catalyst.

A recent blog post from Bungie, also known as TWAB, was probably one of the company's longest entries to date. With less than three weeks away from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion, players were given a detailed explanation of weapons crafting.

In addition, they mentioned that Pursuit weapons would replace Pinnacles in upcoming updates.

Proctor did not reveal any additional details about the catalyst, nor any indication of when it will be released. "Soon" could mean a lot of things, but with Le Monarque having so much importance in terms of Champion mods in PvE, players are curious to learn more about the nature of the bow's catalyst.

Corruption damage has been a topic for a while now. Aside from Thorn, Le Monarque is one of the few weapons that can deal overtime damage to enemies.

Other weapons of this type include Malfeasance, Withering Hoard, and Ticuu's Divination. These perks help by triggering anti-Champion mods more efficiently than most weapons.

Bows will be paired up with Anti-Barrier mods in Destiny 2 Season 16. That means Le Monarque will be one of the top picks for players once Grandmaster Nightfalls are available.

The Exotic perk "Poison Arrows" will significantly help in stunning Barriers on Champions by applying a damage over time debuff. Adding a catalyst to that might create the most powerful Bow in the game.

