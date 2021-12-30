The majority of the HELM will be vaulted in Destiny 2 Witch Queen 

The entire concept of the HELM in Destiny 2 came to fruition with Season of the Chosen. It acts as a social medium similar to Tower, where players can interact with season-related vendors and turn in Umbral Engrams for specific gears.

Introduced only with the War Table in Season 13, HELM quickly became home to other vendors as more seasons came through. However, Bungie plans to vault this location alongside several other content currently present within Destiny 2.

This has further got the community to speculate on other social areas that Bungie might add to February's update with the expansion.

The entire HELM will get vaulted in February with Destiny 2 Witch Queen

After Season of the Chosen, HELM had two more wings added to two different rooms. Mithrax's Servitor in Season 14 and the current Wayfinder Compass in Season 15 were the latest additions alongside the Eliskni Quarter and Mara's Chambers.

In addition, Destiny 2 players could also access their postmasters without having to spawn in the Tower.

However, starting with the Witch Queen expansion, Bungie decided to remove a majority of the content related to the HELM. A post on the Destiny 2 subreddit and Bungie's forum goes into detail regarding vaulting. The contents include:

Eliksni and Awoken Wings.

Eliksni Quarters.

Mara Sov's Chambers.

Umbral Decoder.

Mithrax Servitor.

The Wayfinder's Compass.

Prismatic Recaster.

Prismatic Recaster on the HELM in Destiny 2

While the Guardians were informed about the vaulting of Forsaken and Tangled Shore, the sunsetting of the HELM came as a surprise to many. The official announcement was recently posted in the Destiny Content Vault guide.

With this sudden change, some are trying to come up with new ways to save weapons and armor for Year 5.

Jarv @Jarvenis



Destiny 2 | OUTSIDE THE HELM GLITCH! How To Get OUTSIDE The H.E.LM

Destiny 2 Witch Queen will introduce weapons crafting, which might pave the way for older weapons as well. Since players won't be able to access Prismatic Recaster, the entire concept of Umbral Engrams will most likely cease to exist.

Due to these changes, everyone is recommended to get the Elemental Well mods from the Wayfinder's Compass each week, alongside seasonal mods from the Splicer Servitor as well.

